Sohna Road choked by encroachments

Encroachments along Sohna Road have transformed this once smooth-flowing thoroughfare into a frequently choked route. Illegal structures and unauthorised parking have proliferated, further exacerbating the traffic woes. Local residents and daily commuters have raised numerous complaints about the issue, but despite repeated appeals, the problem persists. Police said inspections and strict penalties for violators are part of their strategy to tackle this issue. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Shyam Yadav, a resident of Malibu Towne in Sector 47, described the stretch between Subhash Chowk and Vatika Chowk as a nightmare to cross. “It’s becoming increasingly difficult to navigate Sohna Road, especially during peak hours. The encroachments are not only illegal but also pose a serious safety hazard,” he said.

The traffic congestion has been further exacerbated by vendors setting up stalls along the roadside and commercial establishments extending their boundaries onto the road. Samridh Khanna, a resident of Orchid Petals in Sector 49, said he has to leave early to avoid the congestion on the stretch. “I am the first one to reach office every morning since I the road is jam-packed at the time. Many people drive wrong side to enter residential societies making it more difficult. The pedestrians also use the main carriageway,” he added.

The police said they have deployed four teams at different spots on the stretch but the illegal encroachments are the main cause of the congestion. “We are aware of the encroachment problems on Sohna Road and have planned a series of drives to remove illegal structures and ensure the road is clear for traffic. Regular inspections and strict penalties for violators are part of our strategy to tackle this issue but the civic agency will have to carry out a drive to remove the encroachments. We are working in coordination with the civic agency to address the encroachment issue,” said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Virender Vij.