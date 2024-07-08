 Sohna Road choked by encroachments - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sohna Road choked by encroachments

ByLeena Dhankhar, Gurugram
Jul 09, 2024 05:22 AM IST

The police have deployed four teams at different spots on Sohna Road but illegal encroachments are the main cause of congestion

Encroachments along Sohna Road have transformed this once smooth-flowing thoroughfare into a frequently choked route. Illegal structures and unauthorised parking have proliferated, further exacerbating the traffic woes. Local residents and daily commuters have raised numerous complaints about the issue, but despite repeated appeals, the problem persists.

Police said inspections and strict penalties for violators are part of their strategy to tackle this issue. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
Police said inspections and strict penalties for violators are part of their strategy to tackle this issue. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Shyam Yadav, a resident of Malibu Towne in Sector 47, described the stretch between Subhash Chowk and Vatika Chowk as a nightmare to cross. “It’s becoming increasingly difficult to navigate Sohna Road, especially during peak hours. The encroachments are not only illegal but also pose a serious safety hazard,” he said.

The traffic congestion has been further exacerbated by vendors setting up stalls along the roadside and commercial establishments extending their boundaries onto the road. Samridh Khanna, a resident of Orchid Petals in Sector 49, said he has to leave early to avoid the congestion on the stretch. “I am the first one to reach office every morning since I the road is jam-packed at the time. Many people drive wrong side to enter residential societies making it more difficult. The pedestrians also use the main carriageway,” he added.

The police said they have deployed four teams at different spots on the stretch but the illegal encroachments are the main cause of the congestion. “We are aware of the encroachment problems on Sohna Road and have planned a series of drives to remove illegal structures and ensure the road is clear for traffic. Regular inspections and strict penalties for violators are part of our strategy to tackle this issue but the civic agency will have to carry out a drive to remove the encroachments. We are working in coordination with the civic agency to address the encroachment issue,” said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Virender Vij.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Gurugram / Sohna Road choked by encroachments
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On