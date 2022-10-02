Solar inverter stolen from Subhash Chowk underpass in Gurugram

Police on Saturday booked unidentified people for allegedly stealing a 50kw solar inverter installed at the Subhash Chowk underpass. A section of the underpass’s lighting system became dysfunctional following the theft and temporary arrangements were made to supply power till a new inverter was purchased. No suspects have been arrested yet, police said on Saturday.

According to investigators, the theft took place on the night of September 28 and the authorities became aware of the situation the following day during an inspection. Officials spotted broken locks on the iron grill which secured the solar inverter. Police suspect the thieves brought a vehicle to take the inverter away.

A private engineering firm runs and maintains the 300kw solar plant on the underpass. The panels are fixed atop the underpass to light up the LED street lights on NHAI roads and pump additional energy into the grid. The thieves were daring enough to steal the inverter as it was hooked to a live connection of 440 volts from the main grid. “At least three to four suspects would have dismantled and loaded it in a vehicle,” a police officer said.

Based on a complaint filed by the firm’s joint assistant general manager Imran Alam, an FIR under sections 380 (theft from dwelling house) and 457 (house trespass or house breaking by night) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Gurugram Sadar police station on Saturday. According to the FIR, the loss incurred from the theft amounts to ₹12.19 lakh.

Alam said that the firm has installed such solar plants for lighting highways and supplying additional power to the grid at several places in Haryana and this is the first time that a theft has been reported from one of their installations. “There were six inverters to supply power at the Subhash Chowk underpass. They were secured by placing them behind an iron grill cover and lock. One of these got stolen,” he said. “We will soon install a new inverter,” he added.

Inspector Ved Parkash, station house officer, Gurugram Sadar police station, said that there are no CCTV cameras on the stretch. “Cops are trying to identify and trace the suspects,” he said. According to a senior police officer, thieves have targeted such equipment in the past.

“Costly advertisement boxes installed at GMCBL bus stops by a private firm hired to operate and maintain them, have also been stolen in the last few months from three places,” he said.