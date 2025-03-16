Speeding BMW mows down biker on Gurugram-Faridabad road

A speeding BMW being driven on the wrong side of the road hit a motorbike on the Gurugram-Faridabad road, killing the rider and injuring the person sitting pillion around 11.30pm on Wednesday, police said. After the incident, which took place around 200 metres from the Gwal Pahari police post, the occupants of the car bearing a Himachal Pradesh “fancy registration number” and having tinted windows fled the spot, they said. The car that was being driven on the wrong side. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Police identified the deceased as Vicky Kumar, 28, who came from Suhana in Ghaziabad, and the injured person as Deepak Kumar, 25, of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. They worked for an event management company in Chhattarpur, Delhi, and were travelling to Gurugram for dinner when the incident took place. The car was abandoned and later impounded by police.

“Vicky Kumar was riding the motorcycle and Deepak Kumar was the pillion rider. The BMW speeding in the wrong direction came in front and hit them,” a senior police officer, not wishing to be named, said.

Despite wearing a helmet, Vicky Kumar suffered severe head injuries and was bleeding, police said.The two of them were taken to a private hospital in Sector 56, from where Vicky Kumar was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he died during the course of treatment on Thursday.

Suneel Kumar, an eyewitness, said that the BMW’s front was wrecked due to the impact and the car fell into a roadside drain after veering off the course. “It was coming from the wrong direction, which ended up causing the crash. The lighting is also poor at the spot where the accident took place,” he said.

Inspector Rakesh Kumar, station house officer of DLF Phase 1 police station, said at least three to four suspects in the car fled the spot. “We are taking help of the transport officials to trace the BMW’s owner to arrest the driver soon,” he said, adding CCTV camera footage near the vicinity of the spot was being scanned to ascertain from where it started moving in the wrong direction.

On the injured man’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified car driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹20000 and more but less than ₹1 lakh) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at DLF Phase 1 police station late Thursday.