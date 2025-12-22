Speeding bus kills petrol pump manager in Manesar, driver absconds

A 47-year-old petrol station manager was killed after being run over by a speeding private bus at a fuel pump in Manesar’s Sidhrawali village late Saturday night, police said. An FIR has been filed under BNS and Motor Vehicles Act; police say the suspect’s motive will be clear after arrest. (Shutterstock)

The incident occurred at around 10.21 pm at a petrol pump located along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, where the manager was standing outside the premises and covering himself with a shawl, officials privy to the matter said.

A senior official at Bilaspur police station said the bus driver failed to stop after hitting the manager while taking a sharp turn inside the petrol station. “The victim suffered critical injuries as the bus’s right wheels ran over his abdomen and legs. He was left unattended and unconscious until another staffer from the petrol station noticed him lying on the ground. The victim was immediately transported to a nearby private hospital; however, he was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctors,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the bus driver was not refuelling but had entered the pump area to turn the vehicle around. The driver fled the spot after hitting the manager.

Police identified the deceased as Vinesh, 47, a resident of Rewari’s Kathuwas village, who had been working as the petrol station manager for the past four to five years. “An FIR was registered against the unidentified bus driver under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act on Sunday. The deceased’s body was sent to the local mortuary for an autopsy,” said Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police.

Vinesh is survived by his wife and two children. Police said the private bus has been seized, and CCTV footage from the expressway is being scanned to identify the driver, who remains at large.