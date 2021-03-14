Speeding dumper mows down 40-year-old driver near Rajiv Chowk
A 40-year-old man was killed and his nephew injured when a speeding dumper hit the motorbike they were riding near Rajiv Chowk on Saturday, the police said. They were travelling to Rajasthan, to meet their family members and attend a wedding.
The police registered a case against the dumper driver, who fled the spot leaving his vehicle behind.
The injured man was identified as Sohan Singh, a resident of Dausa in Rajasthan. He decided to accompany his uncle, who worked as an executive with an RO water purifier firm in the city, to his village in Rajasthan’s Bandikui, for the wedding.
Around 4pm, when they reached near the Naharpur Rupa underpass, a speeding dumper rammed them. “Both of them fell on the road and the dumper ran over the rider, killing him on the spot. The driver stopped the dumper a few metres ahead and ran from the spot,” said Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (Sadar).
The police said that passersby took both of them to Civil Hospital in Sector 10A, where doctors declared the 40-year-old, identified as Bijender Singh, brought dead and admitted Singh.
“He was planning to gift his wife a gold chain and had promised her to take her along for shopping. We were driving slow, but the dumper driver was speeding and lost control over the wheels. It seems he forgot to apply brakes and rammed us,” Singh said from the hospital, adding that his uncle is survived by his wife and three sons.
A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified driver on Saturday night at Sadar police station.
