‘Speeding’ truck kills three, leaves two injured in Nuh crash

Three friends were killed and two others critically injured after a speeding truck rammed the car they were travelling in on the Hodal–Nagina road in Nuh on Tuesday evening, police said. Car was crushed despite airbags and seat belts. Chassis had to be cut open to rescue victims, while two survivors were referred to Delhi. (HT Photo)

The five were returning home after having lunch together at a hotel when the crash occurred between 2.30pm and 2.40pm, around one kilometre before Neemka village in Bichhore, officers aware of the incident said.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Shahun, 19; Mohammad Shahrukh, 17; and Adil, 18, all residents of Neemka village, police said. Two others, Ashiq Khan, 22, Shahun’s brother-in-law from Hathin in Palwal, and his friend Amir, 19, were critically injured and referred to Delhi after initial treatment at a hospital in Nuh, they added.

Police officials said Khan had arrived in Neemka from Palwal to meet his in-laws, following which Shahun decided to take him out for lunch at a hotel on the Hodal–Nagina road, a busy stretch with heavy traffic. Shahun also roped in his three friends while leaving the village to accompany them for lunch, investigators said.

The crash took place while the group was returning to Neemka, when their car collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction, police said.

Jasvir Singh, station house officer of Bichhore police station, said both vehicles were damaged on the left side in the collision on the single-lane road, which witnesses heavy vehicular movement round the clock. “Such was the impact that the Swift was wrecked beyond recognition. Its chassis had to be cut open with hydraulic cutters to pull out the occupants. Deaths took place even when airbags had deployed and occupants were wearing seat belts,” Singh said.

The officer said the truck dragged the car for 60 to 70 metres before coming to a halt after falling onto a garbage heap.

Investigators said Shahun and Shahrukh died on the spot, even before they could be pulled out of the mangled vehicle. Their bodies were mutilated after being pierced by metal parts of the car, police said.

Adil was alive after the crash but succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to hospital in an ambulance, officials said.

Singh said the driver of the truck, which bore a Haryana registration number, fled the spot soon after the accident.

“The collision seems to be a fallout of speeding and an attempt to overtake by the truck driver, due to which it had come into the opposite lane and ended up hitting the car. He will be arrested soon,” Singh said.

On the statement of Pehlu Khan, a relative of Shahun, an FIR was registered at Bichhore police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 106 (causing death by negligence) and Section 281 (rash driving), against the unidentified truck driver on Tuesday night.

Police said the bodies of the three deceased were being handed over to their families after post-mortem examinations.