Speeding truck mows down traffic police constable on Delhi-Jaipur expressway

A 32-year-old Gurugram traffic police constable died after being mowed down by a speeding truck on the main carriageway of Delhi-Jaipur Expressway near Sirhaul toll plaza early Wednesday morning, said police.

Police identified the deceased as Lokesh Kumar, originally from Budhpur in Rewari. He was part of the traffic police team which conducts night patrol on the stretch of the expressway till Sirhaul border.

Investigators said that the incident took place at 1.50am when the patrol team was on the main carriageway leading towards Delhi between the Ambience mall underpass and Sirhaul toll plaza.

A traffic police official, part of the patrol team, said that a woman was waiting to board a bus at the spot due to which they had stopped there to ensure she boarded the bus.

“Once she boarded, Lokesh left the patrol vehicle and was walking towards a corner when a speeding truck mowed him down.The truck immediately fled from the spot. We rushed him to a nearby hospital but doctors declared him dead,” he said.

Inspector Vinod Kumar, station house officer of Udyog Vihar police station, said that a case was registered against an unidentified truck driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“We have scanned the CCTV camera to find that the truck was moving towards Delhi. We will trace its registration number soon to arrest the driver soon,” he said.

Police said the body was handed over to the family after an autopsy. The last rites were attended by Gurugram DCP (traffic) Dr Rajesh Kumar Mohan.

In a similar incident, on November 20, constable Ajay Singh, 32, originally from Rewari died after a speeding truck mowed him while trying to avoid vehicle checking in front of Gawal Pahadi police post on Gurugram-Faridabad road.