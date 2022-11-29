State to revise electricity load norms, will hold meeting with builders, says DHBVN MD

Power utilities are working on revising the electricity load norms in the state and a decision on this is likely to be taken soon, said PC Meena, managing director, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) while addressing developers at the Haryana Real Estate Summit 2022, organised by National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco), a regulatory body of builders, in Gurugram on Tuesday.

Meena said comparative studies of load norms with neighbouring states such as Punjab, Delhi and Rajasthan have been made to take into consideration all the aspects related to this issue.

Meena said before a final decision is taken, a detailed discussion will also be held with developers so that their concerns are also taken into consideration before taking a final call. “A meeting with developers will be held as this issue is serious and concern all stakeholders,” he said.

Load norms are a set of rules that decide the amount of electricity that is required for a plot, building or a group housing project. The total load of an area depends on its population and living standards of the people and comprises domestic, commercial, industrial and agricultural usages.

Meena also said matters such as setting up 33 kv substations, providing new power connections to housing projects, revision of load norms and improving the distribution system are being actively taken up by DHBVN. “We are creating a network of 33 kva substations in new and developing sectors across Gururgam, Faridabad and other areas to ensure that there is easy availability of power and connections, wherever new residential and commercial development takes place.

“Work on Smart Grid system is about 65-70% ready in Gurugram (sectors 1 to 57) and this has improved the quality and quantity of available power. We are working on setting up of new substations and shared substations to resolve the issues being faced by developers,” said Meena.

Earlier, speaking at the same event, state power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said several issues of the power sector are going to be discussed in a cabinet meeting scheduled for December 1.

“A majority of issues related to power sector are likely to be resolved next month. We are working hard to improve the availability and supply of power to industrial and domestic consumers,” he said.

The developers said they are facing issues due to shortage of substations, issues regarding right of way, load norms and high bank guarantees.

Pradeep Agarwal, chairman and founder, Signature Global, said there was a need to make processes faster and norms to be made simpler. “Single window system for permissions and easier procedures will help both developers and homebuyers,” he said.

Praveen Jain, chairman, Naredco, said some new initiatives need to be formulated by policymakers of the state so that rapport is developed between the government and industry to take forward the state’s economic development.

Niranjan Hiranandani, vice chairman, Naredco, said the Haryana government should focus on building and improving infrastructure in the city and across the state to ensure rapid economic development. “There is also a need to work on skilling the workforce in the real estate sector as there is a huge demand for a trained workforce,” he said.

