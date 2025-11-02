STF arrests shooter of gangster Deepak Nandal from Rajasthan

A team of the Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF) arrested a prime shooter of gangster Deepak Nandal from Gharsana village in Anupgarh district of Rajasthan on Saturday who was involved in the firing on the offices of real estate firm in Gurugram and a music company in Karnal, officials said. The accused hails from Kamla Nagar in Rohtak, and is a key member of the Nandal gang. (File photo)

The accused, identified as Arun Soni, 32, hails from Kamla Nagar in Rohtak and is a key member of the Nandal gang.

According to STF officials, Soni is wanted in at least 13 cases, including murder, assault, drug smuggling, and criminal intimidation registered across Rohtak and Karnal in Haryana and Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh.

A senior STF official said that Soni and his associates, identified as Narender alias Baba, Mohit alias Chintu, Arun, Gokul, and Fauji, were involved in the firing of at least 30 rounds at the office of a real estate firm, MNR Build Mark LLP, located in Sector 45, Gurugram, on the night of September 18.

The official added that Soni was also involved in another major firing incident that occurred on Wednesday morning at the office of Unisys Info Solutions Private Limited, a music company in Karnal. “On Wednesday, Soni, Gokul, Anil, and Mohit alias Baba opened fire at least 50 rounds on the office of the firm in Karnal and fled to Rajasthan,” the officer said.

Following intensive raids, Soni’s location was traced to Rajasthan, where he was apprehended. The STF said his accomplices in the Karnal firing case Anil, Gokul, and Mohit alias Baba, are still absconding.

Officials said Soni was earlier convicted in a 2013 murder case and had served 11 years in jail. He was released on a 70-day parole in June 2025, during which he joined the Deepak Nandal gang. “Soni got to know about Nandal while in jail. He learned that Nandal, operating from a foreign country, was a well-connected gangster with strong financial backing,” the STF official said.

The STF has been conducting a series of operations targeting the Nandal gang’s network. On October 22, it arrested shooter Narender alias Baba from Sohna-Faridabad Road, recovering a country-made pistol, two live cartridges, and a sports bike. Another shooter, Mohit alias Chintu, was arrested from the KMP flyover near Panchgaon in Manesar on October 25. Both are accused in the Gurugram firing incident on September 18.

Authorities said the crackdown aims to dismantle Nandal’s Haryana-based module, which has been linked to multiple extortion and contract killing cases. On October 25, Gurugram police arrested Nandal’s close associate Sunil alias Sardhaniya, 39, soon after he had landed at IGI international airport in Delhi after flying from Costa Rica via Dubai.