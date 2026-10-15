Strat cattle-car collision foils kidnapping bid as victim escapes in Hisar

A bid to kidnap a 23-year-old Gurugram resident for ransom and revenge took a dramatic turn when the suspects’ car, with the victim held captive, crashed into a stray cattle and overturned near Hansi in Hisar, allowing him to escape and alert the police, an officer said on Wednesday. Police arrested the suspects— Nitin, 20, a taxi driver from Pathrawa village in Mahendragarh, and Khush alias Manjeet, 19, a cab driver from Marot village in Jhajjar—from Suncity in Hisar on October 10. (HT)

Police identified the victim as Vicky Kumar alias Rony, 23, a resident of Sector 37, who managed to escape from the wrecked car and call the police and his family for help after the crash on October 7 night.

Police arrested the suspects— Nitin, 20, a taxi driver from Pathrawa village in Mahendragarh, and Khush alias Manjeet, 19, a cab driver from Marot village in Jhajjar—from Suncity in Hisar on October 10 and were remanded to three days of police custody.

Police recovered two sticks used in the crime and have ascertained the identities of at least five other suspects involved in the kidnapping yet to be arrested.

The incident took place around 10 pm on October 7, when Vicky, a sales executive, went to meet a friend at Garhi.

At least six to seven suspects reached the spot in an SUV, assaulted the victim and kidnapped him.

Naveen Sharma, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said Vicky’s friend alerted the victim’s father, who further alerted the police.

“A police team was chasing the suspect, and they panicked and fled towards Hisar. The victim managed to escape from the clutches of the suspects after the crash,” the ACP said.

The victim’s father submitted a written complaint, following which an FIR was registered under sections 140(2) (kidnapping for ransom) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector 10 police station on October 8.

The ACP said Vicky had a dispute with a suspect, identified as Prince, over some work. “Since then, Prince held a grudge against Vicky and had threatened to kill him,” the ACP said.

During the interrogation, the suspects told police that Vicky and his friend Sachin alias Kalu recently had a scuffle with Prince and Nitin. “The suspects planned to kidnap and take revenge but found only Vicky at the spot and kidnapped him,” the ACP said, adding that raids were underway to arrest other suspects.