gurugram news

Strong winds help to improve city’s air quality

The city’s air quality remained in the poor category for the second consecutive day on Monday, recording 204 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality index (AQI) bulletin
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:55 PM IST

The city’s air quality remained in the poor category for the second consecutive day on Monday, recording 204 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality index (AQI) bulletin. However, this was a marginal improvement from Sunday’s AQI reading of 218 in the same category. Experts said that the air quality had improved on account of stronger winds that aided better ventilation.

VK Soni, head of India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) environment monitoring and research centre, said that strong winds had prevailed during the day on Monday, due to which the AQI had improved. “Strong winds with speed ranging between 8-12kmph prevailed during the day, as a result of which some improvement was seen. The skies are clear and easterly winds are prevailing. Winds are not blowing from the dust-prone regions as yet,” said Soni. He added that a further improvement in the air quality could be expected in the next few days.

The level of ultra-fine particulate matter having a diameter of 2.5 microns or less (PM 2.5) — the city’s primary pollutant — was recorded at 141.12 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) on Monday, as per the CPCB’s air quality monitor at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11. At the official monitor in Sector 51, the PM 2.5 concentration stood at 175.05µg/m3 on Monday.

According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to deteriorate marginally but remain in the moderate to poor category on Tuesday. The AQI is expected to be in the ‘moderate’ category on Wednesday. Subsequently, the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ categories over the next five days.

While the IMD’s automatic weather station (AWS) for Gurugram did not record either the minimum or maximum temperatures on Monday, the IMD’s AWS at the Palam observatory in Delhi, recorded the day’s minimum temperature at 20.1 degrees Celsius. The city’s maximum temperature stood at 31.1 degrees Celsius. As per the IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 32 and 16 degrees Celsius respectively on Tuesday.

gurugram news

MCG opens city’s first steel utensil bank to eliminate plastics

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:55 PM IST
To eliminate the need for single-use plastics, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has opened the city’s first steel utensil bank in Sector 10, said officials on Monday
gurugram news

Unsold EWS flats to be auctioned to general buyers

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Under a new policy for EWS housing, the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has decided that if the houses meant for beneficiaries eligible under these categories are not allotted despite repeated efforts, then these would be sold to general category applicants through an e-auction
READ FULL STORY
gurugram news

Women lead farm protests at Haryana-Rajasthan border

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Women farmers protesting at Shahjahanpur-Jaisinghpur Khera on the Haryana-Rajasthan border led the protests on Monday, on the occasion of International Women’s Day
READ FULL STORY
gurugram news

Anganwadi worker felicitated by CM for her Covid relief work

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:55 PM IST
For the last 10 years, Poonam Ghatwal has been working as an anganwadi worker at Aklimpur village of the Badshahpur block in the city
READ FULL STORY
gurugram news

A Sultanate period tomb now serves as a village centre

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:58 PM IST
Nestled in the midst of modern constructions and mustard fields in Gumat Bihari village is a historical tomb that dates back to the 14th or 15th century AD
READ FULL STORY
gurugram news

Vaccination centres open advance booking till March-end on Co-Win platform

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:35 PM IST
Residents of the city can now book their appointment for Covid-19 vaccination days in advance as private and government hospitals on Saturday opened the schedule for the entire month on Co-Win portal
READ FULL STORY
gurugram news

100 days of protest: Farmers observe ‘Black Day’

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:34 PM IST
Farmers protesting at Jaisinghpur Khera and Sunehra-Jurehra at the Haryana-Rajasthan border near Nuh on Saturday observed ‘Black Day’ in solidarity with fellow farmers who have been camping at Delhi borders for the past 100 days
READ FULL STORY
gurugram news

Heavily congested Krishna Chowk to get smart traffic signalling system

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Work on installing smart traffic signals on Krishna Chowk — a key intersection at Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road — is likely to commence from next month onwards, said Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials said on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
gurugram news

Engineering student killed as truck rams into scooter

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:32 PM IST
A 22-year-old college student was killed and his friend injured when a speeding dumper truck allegedly hit their scooter, while they were crossing Subhash Chowk on Sohna Road on late Friday night
READ FULL STORY
gurugram news

One held for operating fake call centre in Sector 50

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:32 PM IST
The police on Friday night raided a fake call centre, which had been operating in Nirvana Courtyard in Sector 50 for the past few months
READ FULL STORY
gurugram news

Man flees with merchandise without paying; booked

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:31 PM IST
An unidentified man was booked for allegedly fleeing with apparel from a shop in DLF Phase-1 market on Friday evening
READ FULL STORY
gurugram news

12 booked for demanding protection money from a stone crushing company

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:30 PM IST
The police on Thursday night booked 12 men for allegedly demanding protection money of 1 lakh from the owner of a stone crushing unit in Bilaspur area, said the police on Friday
READ FULL STORY
gurugram news

Farmhouse owners get notices for illegal construction on Aravalli land

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:30 PM IST
The Sohna Municipal Council has sent notices to 40 farmhouse owners for allegedly building illegal properties on Aravalli forest land, said officials on Friday
READ FULL STORY
gurugram news

Two held for selling counterfeit versions of branded clothes online

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:29 PM IST
The police arrested a man and a woman in Gurugram Sector 12 on Friday for allegedly selling fake versions of branded clothes online, after attaching tags of various popular brands
READ FULL STORY
