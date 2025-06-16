Students, Gurugram public libraries tiff over timing

Despite a government directive mandating 24x7 operation of district library reading halls, aspirants preparing for competitive exams in Gurugram allege that the district library continues to shut its doors by 7pm, denying them crucial study time. The library administration, however, maintains that it is operating in line with state orders and has already extended working hours within its staffing limitations. The students also pointed to unsanitary washrooms, infrequent cleaning, and arbitrary closures as persistent issues (HT Archive)

The standoff came to a head on Thursday, when dozens of students submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar, urging intervention. They said the library is their only affordable space for focused preparation, and restrictions are disrupting their study schedules.

HT’s multiple attempts to reach out to DC Kumar for a comment on the matter did not elicit any responses.

“This is not just a matter of convenience—it’s our future at stake,” said Prince, a civil services aspirant. “My family can’t afford private libraries. This is the only place I can focus, but we are forced to leave early.”

The students also pointed to unsanitary washrooms, infrequent cleaning, and arbitrary closures as persistent issues. “Even on days we’re mentally prepared to study, we’re sent back due to poor upkeep or random closures,” said Shreya, a banking exam aspirant.

In response, deputy superintendent library, director of higher education, Haryana gave clear instructions through a letter which stated that immediate action to ensure that the library’s 24x7 reading room is made accessible to the public without further delay.

Rakesh Singh, preparing for the SSC CGL, said over 300 students use the facility daily. “We’ve made verbal and written requests to extend the timings. But there’s been no action. Authorities don’t seem to understand what this means for our future,” he said.

The students demanded that the library be fully aligned with the Higher Education Department’s 24x7 mandate, and called for additional staff, including security and cleaners. They also proposed biometric entry to ensure safety and attendance accountability.

However, library in-charge Narsesh Dalal denied the claims. “We are managing with limited staff and have already extended hours to comply with the Higher Education Department’s directive,” he said. “We’ve written to authorities for additional manpower.”

Students countered that the on-ground reality differs. “If the library is open 24x7, why are we being asked to leave by 7pm?” one student asked, claiming security guards cite administrative orders for closing gates early.