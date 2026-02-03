Surajkund , Products crafted by inmates from nearly 18 prisons across Haryana are being displayed at Surajkund international crafts fair, reflecting the scale and effectiveness of the state's reformative prison policy, officials said on Tuesday. Surajkund Mela features products made by inmates from 18 prisons in Haryana

A stall has been set up by the Haryana Prisons Department at the 39th edition of the Surajkund International Atmanirbhar Crafts Mela. The stall has emerged as a major attraction not only for its handcrafted products but also for the inspiring story of reform, rehabilitation, and transformation behind them.

The Haryana government is running comprehensive reformative and rehabilitation programmes within prisons across the state, aiming to steer inmates away from crime and towards a dignified, self-reliant life.

Under these efforts, skill-development-based training programmes for inmates are being effectively implemented.

The prison administration provides regular and systematic training in carpentry, painting, baking, embroidery, tailoring, aloe vera-based products, furniture making, and other handicrafts, to make inmates self-dependent, officials said.

Many inmates, through these programmes, have not only become skilled artisans but have also developed self-confidence and a positive outlook towards life, they added.

Around 110 varieties of furniture and household items crafted by inmates from various Haryana prisons have been made available for exhibition and sale at the Surajkund fair. The products at the stall are receiving widespread appreciation from visitors for their high quality, durability, and reasonable pricing.

The responsibility of showcasing and selling these products on behalf of the Haryana Prisons Department has been entrusted to the District Jail Faridabad, an official statement said.

Haryana Director General of Prisons Alok Mittal said that this initiative is not limited to product sales alone but conveys a strong message that with the right opportunities and guidance, every individual can move towards positive transformation.

The Haryana Prisons Department is playing a commendable role in equipping inmates with employment-oriented skills, self-respect, and social acceptance, thereby helping them reintegrate into the mainstream of society after serving their sentence, he said.

The fair is being held from January 31 to February 15, showcasing the finest traditions of handicrafts, handlooms, culture, and cuisine from different states of the country, and from other nations.

While 44 countries participated in the fair last year, this year, more than 50 countries are represented, with over 700 foreign delegates and representatives taking part.

Egypt is the partner nation for this edition, further strengthening cultural exchange between countries.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.