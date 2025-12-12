Surat man arrested from IGI airport for duping 2.9 crore from Gurugram woman

Gurugram: A 28-year-old man was arrested from the Delhi airport soon after arriving from Cambodia for allegedly duping an 82-year-old Gurugram woman of ₹2.92 crore in a case of “digital arrest”, police said on Thursday. Police officials said that Chirag had gone to Dubai on a work visa in 2021, from where he shifted to Cambodia to work for the gang.

According to officials, the suspect, Chirag Kanji Bhai, hailed from Surat and had been working as a telecaller for an alleged Chinese cybercrime gang that operated from Cambodia. A lookout notice had been issued against him in August; hence, his arrival from Cambodia was immediately reported to the Gurugram police and he was arrested on December 7.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said it was Chirag who called up the elderly woman in December 2024, and impersonated a telecom department official. “Chirag convinced the woman that her son’s Aadhaar and phone numbers were being used for carrying out hawala transactions, and coerced her into transferring ₹2.9 crore into various accounts,” Turan said.

“Chirag would get commission in Cambodian currency, which he used to purchase Bitcoins before converting them into Indian currency,” he said.

In July, police arrested Khushbu Chaudhary from the Delhi airport, another telecaller linked to the gang who was among the first to contact the 82-year-old.

Police said Chirag was on a police remand for questioning till Tuesday, and later forwarded to judicial custody after production before a city court.

According to police, 19 suspects have been arrested so far in the case, including 36-year-old visa consultant Ashishbhai Ramanlal Rana, who arranged visas for these suspects to travel to Dubai and Cambodia.