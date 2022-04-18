Suspect urged associate to shoot cop in the head, say Gurugram police
A suspected snatcher who allegedly shot a constable near Galleria Market in Sector 28, Gurugram, on Saturday night, nearly shot the policeman in the head after shooting him in the leg, after his associate, who had been overpowered, egged him on, said police on Sunday.
Police said Gauri Shankar and assistant sub-inspector Krishna Kumar, were patrolling the area in a police vehicle around 9.30pm when Shankar spotted the two suspects on a motorcycle. Deputy commissioner of police (east) Virender Vij said that both men were snatchers and the police in the area were on alert to arrest them. Several police stations had received the CCTV footage grab of both the suspects, which enabled Shankar to identify them on Saturday night.
Shankar got out of the vehicle and asked the duo to stop but they tried to flee.
Shankar chased the motorcycle and managed to grab hold of the pillion, making both men topple over. He overpowered one of them as the other one tried to flee. However, the one who was caught asked his associate to shoot at Shankar. The associate then allegedly opened fire with a countrymade pistol at close range, injuring both Shankar and the first suspect in the leg. Shankar, however, did not let go of the first suspect, who then tried to instigate the other man to shoot Shankar in the head. Shankar then let go of the first suspect and both men fled on foot. Police said Shankar and the ASI were unarmed at the time and thus could not retaliate.
Police said they recovered a few empty cartridges, a bag containing tools to break locks and the jacket of the suspect whom the constable had caught, were recovered from the spot. Police said the suspects had stolen the motorcycle they left behind from in front of a house in Sushant Lok 1 on April 13 .
According to the police, the duo was involved in multiple chain snatching incidents in Sushant Lok 1, Sector 28, Sector 29 and nearby areas in the past two months.
Inspector Anil Pal, station house officer of DLF Sector 29 police station, said the investigation is on.
Mohali MC to take over 14 roads across four sectors from GMADA
After taking over maintenance of parks, water supply, and sanitation of new sectors, the municipal corporation is all set to take over 14 roads situated in four sectors, 48-C, 66, 68, and 70 from Greater Mohali Area Development Authority. Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said as GMADA has got these roads repaired and recarpeted, MC is all set to take possession.
Punjab third in number of proclaimed offenders, says GRP
Of the total 415 proclaimed offenders (POs) registered with the Government Railway Police, Ludhiana, till date, the maximum of 154 are from Bihar, 101 from Uttar Pradesh, while Punjab stands third with 63 POs. Staff crunch is one of the main reasons for the delay in action according to the officials here. A senior officer said the maximum numbers of migrants in Punjab are from Bihar and UP.
Mohali | Woman who went missing last November dies by suicide, 1 booked
A 28-year-old man has been booked for abetting the suicide of a 25-year-old woman, who had been reported missing since November last year. Her family members alleged that on April 14, they came to know that she was brought to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH, Sector 32) after she consumed a poisonous substance. The victim's brother has named one Rakesh Kumar in his police complaint.
Ex-Patiala jail superintendent booked for extortion
Following a judicial inquiry that has unearthed another extortion, torture and drug racket in the Patiala Central Jail, the police have booked a former jail superintendent, a former deputy superintendent and an ex-warder. Those booked have been identified as suspended jail superintendent Rajan Kapur, deputy superintendent (retd) Teja Singh and head warder (retd) Paramjit Singh. While Rajan Kapur is under suspension, the other two had retired. If someone didn't yield, he faced torture.
PU senate to take up proposed rules, regulations for M Voc courses in April 26 meet
Panjab University has proposed the rules and regulations for the Master of Vocation (M Voc) courses from the 2022-23 academic session, which will be taken up in the forthcoming meeting of the varsity senate for ratification. The rules and regulations have already been approved by vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar on behalf of the academic council and in anticipation of the approval of the senate. The varsity senate is scheduled to meet on April 26.
