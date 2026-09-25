Swachh Bharat task force reviews Gurugram sanitation, waste management

The state-level task force of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), Haryana, on Thursday reviewed sanitation and waste management arrangements in Gurugram and directed officials to strengthen monitoring of cleanliness-related works. The task force chairman directed officials to regularly monitor sanitation works and take time-bound corrective measures wherever deficiencies were found. (HT Archive)

The meeting, chaired by vice-chairman of the task force Pramod Kaushik at the PWD Rest House, reviewed door-to-door garbage collection, waste processing, legacy waste management, sweeping arrangements and overall cleanliness in the city.

Kaushik said the tender process for door-to-door garbage collection had been completed and the work order would be issued shortly. He said the new system was expected to make household waste collection more systematic and effective.

The task force also reviewed the city’s drainage arrangements. Kaushik said sustained efforts had been made to improve the drainage network and claimed that despite above-normal rainfall this year, waterlogging at several locations was brought under control within a few hours.

He said work was continuing to strengthen the drainage network and ensure faster evacuation of rainwater during heavy rainfall.

Officials also discussed the ongoing Seva Sankalp campaign, being observed from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday until October 17. Kaushik directed officials to regularly monitor sanitation works and take time-bound corrective measures wherever deficiencies were found.

He stressed greater participation of resident welfare associations (RWAs), NGOs, social organisations and private institutions in cleanliness initiatives. These organisations will be involved in improving the upkeep of parks, public spaces and other areas.

“Cleanliness is not only the responsibility of sanitation workers or the administration. Citizens also have an important role to play,” Kaushik said, stressing the need for behavioural change and greater public participation.

He directed officials to expand citizen and RWA participation in cleanliness campaigns under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Joint commissioners Preetpal Singh, Kushal Kataria, Dr Naresh and Ravinder Malik, besides officials and employees of the departments concerned, attended the meeting.