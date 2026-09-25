Swachh Bharat task force reviews Gurugram sanitation, waste management
The meeting, chaired by vice-chairman of the task force Pramod Kaushik at the PWD Rest House, reviewed door-to-door garbage collection, waste processing, legacy waste management, sweeping arrangements and overall cleanliness in the city
The state-level task force of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), Haryana, on Thursday reviewed sanitation and waste management arrangements in Gurugram and directed officials to strengthen monitoring of cleanliness-related works.
The meeting, chaired by vice-chairman of the task force Pramod Kaushik at the PWD Rest House, reviewed door-to-door garbage collection, waste processing, legacy waste management, sweeping arrangements and overall cleanliness in the city.
Kaushik said the tender process for door-to-door garbage collection had been completed and the work order would be issued shortly. He said the new system was expected to make household waste collection more systematic and effective.
The task force also reviewed the city’s drainage arrangements. Kaushik said sustained efforts had been made to improve the drainage network and claimed that despite above-normal rainfall this year, waterlogging at several locations was brought under control within a few hours.
He said work was continuing to strengthen the drainage network and ensure faster evacuation of rainwater during heavy rainfall.
Officials also discussed the ongoing Seva Sankalp campaign, being observed from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday until October 17. Kaushik directed officials to regularly monitor sanitation works and take time-bound corrective measures wherever deficiencies were found.
He stressed greater participation of resident welfare associations (RWAs), NGOs, social organisations and private institutions in cleanliness initiatives. These organisations will be involved in improving the upkeep of parks, public spaces and other areas.
“Cleanliness is not only the responsibility of sanitation workers or the administration. Citizens also have an important role to play,” Kaushik said, stressing the need for behavioural change and greater public participation.
He directed officials to expand citizen and RWA participation in cleanliness campaigns under the Swachh Bharat Mission.
Joint commissioners Preetpal Singh, Kushal Kataria, Dr Naresh and Ravinder Malik, besides officials and employees of the departments concerned, attended the meeting.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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