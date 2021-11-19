Symbolic namaz at one Gurugram gurdwara as Sikhs mark Gurupurab

The Muslims on Thursday said that they will offer “symbolic” namaz at one gurdwara in Gurugram in which only 10 people will participate, a day after the Sikh community offered gurdwaras to them for Friday prayers in view of repeated disruptions by Hindu right-wing groups.

The Sikhs will celebrate Gurupurab, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak on Friday.

“We have decided that only 10 people will pray at the Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha at Kamla Nehru Park in Sadar area, since it is an auspicious occasion for the Sikh community. We do not want them to face any kind of inconvenience,” said Altaf Ahmad, a member of Gurgaon Nagrik Ekta Manch, a citizens’ platform, and spokesperson for Gurgaon Muslim Council.

Ahmad said that they wanted to visit the gurdwaras only to offer their wishes on the auspicious occasion, but decided to offer a symbolic namaz after discussing the matter with the members of the gurdwara management.

Daya Singh, president of All India Peace Mission and member of the Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha, said, “There is a Khalsa school adjacent to the gurdwara, we might offer that space too but the committee members will take a call on Friday around 9.30am after a discussion.”

“We want to help our Muslim brothers as they do not have space to offer namaz, and are facing problems. We want to spread love and harmony and this move will bring us together,” he added.

Sherdil Singh Sandhu, president, Gurdwara Guru Singh Sabha that manages five gurdwaras in the city, was not available for comment despite repeated calls and messages.

Over the past two months, right-wing outfits have tried to disrupt namaz being offered in open spaces, specially in Sector 12. On October 29, 35 protesters were detained for attempting to disrupt Friday prayers. Representatives of the Muslim community had agreed to relocate from the Sector 12 site, urging the administration to allot them alternative space, and also clear encroachments from Waqf board properties.

Ahmad said the Gurgaon Muslim Council will hold a felicitation programme in Sector 12 for the members of the Sikh community and gurdwara management for their generous offer.

Last week, Akshay Yadav, a resident of Sector 12, offered his shop’s premises for Friday prayers.

Members of the Muslim community said namaz will be offered at 20 sites designated by the district administration, and sought police protection.

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (Sadar), said they have decided to deploy at least 500 policemen at different locations, and will take strict action against anyone who tries to disrupt namaz. “We are coordinating with the Muslim community and our men will be deployed in plainclothes too. We urge residents to maintain law and order and not to disrupt any religious activities anywhere across the city,” he said.