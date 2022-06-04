Tanks cleaned, but water still filthy: Gurugram condo residents

Residents of Westend Heights condominium in DLF 5, who fell ill after consuming contaminated water last week, said the supply continued to remain filthy and it could not even be used for cleaning floors, let alone for drinking and other household needs.

Residents said despite cleaning the in-house tanks, the supply continued to remain filthy and the problem now required the urgent intervention of authorities. The residents are supplied a mix of borewell water and water supplied by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). After residents started falling ill last week, the GMDA had clarified that its supply was clean and the problem could be with the overhead and underground storage tanks of the condominium.

Ritu Bhariok, a resident of Tower E, said, “We want to know the source of water contamination as that is still a mystery to us residents. The residents’ welfare association (RWA) members have yet not clarified why the supply is still dirty.”

Residents said while the water supplied by the GMDA to the other condominiums in the area remained clean and safe, it was baffling why water reaching the taps in Westend Heights alone was not.

Sudharshan Kumar Batra, a resident of Tower D, said he was still receiving dirty water. “I was receiving muddy water till Friday morning. The RWA has asked the residents to boil the water but muddy water cannot be consumed even after boiling. If the tanks were cleaned three days ago, then how is it that the water is still dirty? I have written to the governing body and advised them to check the cause and source of contamination, but no one is paying any heed,” he said.

The RWA refuted the residents’ claims and said fresh test reports have declared the supply clean for domestic use. “The report from the health department has deemed our borewell fit for use. We have cleaned all overhead and underground tanks with UV treatment and filled them with GDMA water. But we have asked residents to continue all precautions till we get results of the samples sent for testing,” said Priti Anand, secretary, RWA.

Abhinav Verma, executive engineer, GMDA, infra II division, said their supply is clean and fit for consumption. “We have done several tests and reports have confirmed that the supply is fit for drinking. There is some internal issue (at Westend Heights) and one of their management people had come to us to know the cleaning process and we explained it to them,” he said.

The RWA, meanwhile, sent a message to all residents asking them to be cautious while using water for any purpose. “Fresh water and domestic water cisterns and all overheads tanks cleaning (on Tower A, C, D and E) have been done. We are using GMDA water only, post cleaning, as advised by the government authorities. Therefore, we request all to use water judiciously and conserve it till such time as normal supply is restored,” said the message.

“We are trying to see if GMDA water supply can be augmented or secure any alternate source of water supply and will update all residents. As per the instructions of the GMDA, we have activated the chlorination plant of water as per BIS standards. We will keep you informed of the test reports post chlorination,” the message further said.

