TEDx events gain momentum in Gurugram schools

TEDx events have surged in popularity across private schools in Gurugram, offering students a platform to engage with inspiring figures from diverse fields. These events, which have become a fixture in school calendars, aim to foster creativity, personal growth, and knowledge, encouraging students to think critically and embrace change, according to officials. The TEDx Youth event held by Mount Olympus School on October 19. (HT Photo)

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, who attended several TEDx events, said that these events expose students to real-world experiences via the speakers’ sessions. “These events allow students to learn from diverse perspectives and experiences. They serve as more than just conferences, offering enriching experiences for both students and educators,” Yadav added.

Mount Olympus School in Sector 47 recently hosted a TEDx Youth event themed “Catalysts for Change,” which provided a platform for students to engage in meaningful dialogue and explore their potential as changemakers. The event featured speakers from various fields, including cybersecurity, the armed forces, and spiritual coaching. The aim was to challenge students’ thinking and inspire them to be problem solvers and innovators in a rapidly evolving world, the organisers said.

Monieka Khanna, CEO of Mount Olympus Schools, said that exposing students to real-world challenges and experiences boosts their emotional intelligence. “Understanding the hardships, decision-making skills, and journeys of renowned individuals enhances not only IQ but also emotional intelligence. We will continue to host platforms that prepare our students for the future,” Khanna added.

Similarly, Kunal Bhadoo, director of Kunskapsskolan Schools, which hosted a recent TEDx event at Kunskapsskolan International, themed “Embracing Diversity,” sparked discussions on inclusivity and the importance of diverse perspectives. “It was well-received by both parents and students, inspiring meaningful discussions on inclusivity,” Bhadoo added.