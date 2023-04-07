Tehsildar held by Anti-Corruption Bureau in Gurugram

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a 45-year-old tehsildar in Gurugram for allegedly accepting bribes to permit constructions in illegal colonies, officials said.

The suspect, identified as Darpan Kamboj, was deployed in Gurugram and held the additional charge of tehsildar of Manesar Tehsil.

According to Jitender Kumar, the public relations officer of ACB, a probe was initiated into the matter following the complaints received against the suspect at the deputy commissioner’s office of the vigilance department and the chief minister’s window. “After being taken into custody on Thursday, the suspect was questioned for several hours in the vigilance office located in Sector 47. Currently, he is under a two-day remand,” the officer said.

He added that industrial land was registered by the tehsildar as an agricultural one in the Daulatabad area in January 2022, causing a loss of over ₹ 2.28 crore to the exchequer.

According to the police, a case under sections 409, 418, 420, 422, 466, 467, 468, 471 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code and sections 7, 8 13 (1) (b) and 13 (b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 has been registered against the suspect at the vigilance office in Sector 47.

In April 2022, the deputy commissioner, Nishant Kumar Yadav, received a complaint against Kamboj from an RTI activists group, Adhikar Manch, alleging that bribery was involved in permitting constructions in illegal colonies. Yadav said that officials have been strictly instructed not to engage in any corrupt activities and that strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty.