At least 20 structures, including a temple and a mosque, were demolished in NIT area of Faridabad amid suspension of internet services and heavy deployment of security forces to prevent any law and order situation, police said on Saturday. Temple, mosque among 20 structures razed in Faridabad drive

Mobile internet and bulk SMS service facilities were suspended in NIT Faridabad and areas within one kilometre radius for almost 22 hours till 10pm on Saturday. The temple was at least 40 years old while the mosque was 50 years old.

Senior police officials said demolition was carried out following directions from the Supreme Court to remove illegal structures on green belts, in line with orders passed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The drive was also aimed at clearing illegally occupied land which may be required for future infrastructure projects, including RRTS and elevated corridor construction in Faridabad.

A Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) official said notices were served to the owners of the illegal structures several times to vacate the premises. “However, no action was taken, following which the demolition drive was carried out,” he said.

Senior police officials said few people protested against the demolition of religious structures but they either left the spot or police removed them.

A senior police official said the Faridabad deputy commissioner had alerted the home department about the drive, warning that antisocial elements may attempt to create unrest.

“Following this, the department issued orders to clamp the mobile internet, dongle and bulk SMS services starting from 12.30am on Saturday,” he said.

The order of the Haryana department of home affairs read that there was a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in the area of NIT Zone of Faridabad on account of misuse of internet services.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said at least 700-800 police personnel were deployed in and around the NIT-3 area where the demolition drive was to be carried out.

“The drive started with deployment of officials from district administration, police and municipal corporation at 2am and was completed by 5.30am,” he said.

Yadav said that mosque was located in the Dabua police station jurisdiction and the temple was also in the same locality but under SGM Nagar police station premises.

He said traffic diversions were also made for commuters.“Road leading to Sainik colony from Metro Mor via ESIC chowk and Masjid chowk, another route from DCP NIT office to Mulla hotel and Namaste Chowk which was earlier known as Chimani Bai chowk remain closed till 2pm due to the drive,” he added.