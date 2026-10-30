Terror suspect wanted in Punjab grenade attack case arrested from Faridabad

Gurugram:A 29-year-old man wanted in connection with a grenade attack on a police station in Punjab’s Fazilka district was arrested from Faridabadon Wednesday morning in a joint operation by Haryana and Punjab police, officials said on Thursday. According to police, Singh arrived in Faridabad on the night of October 26 and was staying at his aunt’s house in Panchayati Jhuggi village, under the Chhainsa police station area. (Representational image)

The suspect, identified as Kulwant Singh alias Kulwant Ali, is a resident of Alike village in Punjab’s Fazilka district. Police said he is accused of being involved in the grenade attack on Jalalabad City police station on September 13.

According to police, Singh arrived in Faridabad on the night of October 26 and was staying at his aunt’s house in Panchayati Jhuggi village, under the Chhainsa police station area.

Following a tip-off from Punjab Police about his presence in Faridabad, a joint team of the Haryana Police Special Task Force, Faridabad district police and Punjab Police arrested him on Wednesday morning. He was subsequently taken to Fazilka for further investigation.

Police said Singh was allegedly linked to operatives based in Pakistan and was acting on their instructions. He was also suspected of having links with Pakistan-based gangster and terror operative Shehzad Bhatti.

A senior Haryana police officer said Singh was also suspected of being linked to a case involving seizure of 7.7 kg RDX, two foreign-made pistols, four magazines and 867 live cartridges in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district. The consignment was allegedly dropped by a drone from Pakistan on October 12.

“Two suspects, including one from Alike, were arrested while trying to collect the consignment,” police said.

Singh was also suspected of being the mastermind behind the Fazila grenade attack. “The duo was arrested the following day when they told investigators about carrying out the attack on Singh’s direction,” the officer said.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, confirmed Singh’s arrest from his aunt’s house in the joint operation. “Further investigation into the case is being carried out by the Punjab police,” he added.