Theft at Mary Kom’s Faridabad house, probe on

Atleast six unidentified people allegedly decamped with valuables worth several lakh after breaking into the residence of boxer Mary Kom in Faridabad’s Sector 46 on Wednesday, police said Saturday. Mary Kom

Investigators said the two-story bungalow named “Ibeneser Inn” was locked for the past several days as Kom had gone to Meghalaya to participate in an event.

The incident took place early on Wednesday but came to light when a neighbour was scanning through her CCTV footage on Saturday and spotted some people running away with valuables on their shoulders. After it was confirmed that Kom’s house was robbed, they informed the police.

Officials said the suspects entered the house by breaking a door from the first floor balcony. The CCTV footage,also seen by HT,showed one of them running with the TV on his shoulders while three others were seen carrying other valuables wrapped in a bedsheet. One other suspect was seen following them on a scooter.

Prehlad Singh, station house officer of Surajkund police station, said the suspects had entered inside the bungalow using a small bamboo staircase. “At least six to seven teams of crime branch and district police have been pressed into action to trace the suspects and recover the stolen items. Kom has been living here for the last three years,” he said.