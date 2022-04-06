Three arrested for assaulting private firm’s planning manager
Three men were arrested from Iffco Chown on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a planning manager of a private firm after intercepting his car in Gurugram’s Sector-7 on March 30, said police on Tuesday.
Police said the victim, who works in Godrej Properties Limited, had received multiple injuries in the assault. Based on his complaint, police registered an FIR at New colony police station.
Inspector Rajesh Kumar, station house officer of New colony police station, said the arrested suspects were identified as Naveen alias Ballu (21) of Bhimgarh Kheri in Sector-5, Manish alias Fighter (25) of Prem Nagar in Sector-12 and Naveen alias Definite (21) of Patli village in Farrukh Nagar.
The suspects were taken on a day’s police remand. Kumar said they were put in judicial custody on Tuesday.
The SHO said added the abduction and assault of the firm’s associate vice president at Sector-30 on March 25 is also linked with this case.
Police said Ballu’s brother and one his friends had obtained tenders for supplying water and soil at a construction site of the firm. Police said the work was allotted to some other contractor, due to which they were miffed and hence, assaulted both the associates. Police said several other suspects involved in the case are currently on the run.
The firm’s corporate communications team was sent an SMS for a comment on the matter but did not respond till late night.
