Three arrested for burning neighbour’s cars in Bilaspur after dispute over construction work

Three men were arrested from Manesar on Thursday for torching two cars of a trader’s family in Sidhrawali, Bilaspur, allegedly to seek revenge for an old dispute, police said on Friday. They added that efforts were underway to arrest the fourth suspect, a woman. The arrested men in police custody on Friday.

The three were identified as 27-year-old Rahul Kumar, a resident of Wazirabad in Sector-52, his maternal uncle Subhash Kumar (39) of Sidhrawali, and their employee Waris Sheikh (27), who hailed from West Bengal. The absconding woman, Babli Devi, is Rahul’s mother and the key suspect.

The incident took place around 2am on Tuesday when the four arrived at the residence of the trader, identified as Raman Yadav (33), and set afire his Mahindra Thar after pouring petrol on it. A Wagon-R parked nearby, which belonged to Raman’s brother Pardeep Kumar, was also reduced to ashes. The four fled soon after.

Yadav got an FIR registered at Bilaspur police station on Tuesday, suspecting Babli and his family’s role due to an old dispute between them. Raman had already filed a police complaint against Babli on October 4 for damaging his Thar over the enmity, officers said.

Police said Raman also alleged that Babli, a resident of Wazirabad, was involved in drug peddling, and was irked at Raman for approaching the police against her multiple times.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the dispute stemmed from the construction of a septic tank. Babli and Subhash were digging a pit for the septic tank outside their Sidhrawali house a year back, which was opposed by Raman.

Turan said: “Yadav objected to the construction, resulting in enmity with the woman. Babli and her family members wanted to teach Raman a lesson and planned to set his car on fire.”

Police added that it was Sheikh who poured petrol on the car and set it on fire. The four had travelled from Wazirabad in a Maruti Eeco to reach Sidhrawali on Tuesday.

Police said Babli was on the run and will be arrested soon.