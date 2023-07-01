Three arrested for brutal murder of friend in Gurugram’s Sohna

Three people were arrested from the hills in Sohna’s Kherla village on Friday for allegedly murdering one of their friends by smashing his head with boulders, said police. The suspects used boulders to murder the victim. (Representational image)

Investigators said that the murder took place in Damdama in Sohna late Thursday night when all four were drinking near a farmhouse.

Naveen Sindhu, assistant commissioner of police (Sohna), said that the deceased was identified as Tony while the arrested suspects were Lalit, Ashok and Dinesh — all aged between 25 and 30 years.

Sindhu said that all four consumed alcohol, after which an argument took place between Tony and Lalit over an old issue.

“Soon the argument turned into an altercation, and they assaulted Tony. The trio picked up boulders from the spot and killed him by smashing his head,” Sindhu said, adding that police learnt about the murder at about 6.20am on Friday when villagers alerted the police about the body.

Sindhu said that after the killing, the suspects fled towards Kherla on a motorcycle and took shelter on the hills.

On complaint of Tony’s elder brother Brajesh Prakash, an FIR was registered under sections 34 (common intention) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Sadar Sohna police station on Friday.

