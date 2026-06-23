Three Bihar men held over Faridabad minor rape, extortion case

Three suspects were arrested from different locations in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, including a cleric accused of repeatedly raping a minor girl from Faridabad, with the other two held for allegedly circulating videos of the act and extorting money from her, police said on Monday. Investigators said two co-accused allegedly obtained the videos from the main suspect’s phone and threatened the victim for ₹50,000. (File photo)

Police said the arrests were made on Sunday, following which all three were produced before a court in Faridabad and remanded to judicial custody. The prime suspect is a cleric at a mosque in Muzaffarpur's Saraiyya, where the victim's maternal family lives, officers added.

Investigators said the cleric entered into an interfaith relationship with the minor in 2022 when she had visited Muzaffarpur from Faridabad, recording photos and videos of their acts and later using them to extort money from her "whenever he needed funds, while continuing to exploit her physically and financially." The complainant has alleged that the cleric raped her on multiple occasions between 2022 and 2025.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said that earlier this month, the cleric was caught with another woman in an objectionable condition in Muzaffarpur by the two other suspects, who allegedly assaulted him and snatched his phone. "The duo opened his phone and saw his private photos and videos with the victim living in Faridabad," Yadav said. The cleric then told them he had been extorting money from her.

The two suspects subsequently contacted the victim in Faridabad and threatened her to pay ₹50,000. Before she could arrange the money, they circulated the photos and videos on social media, after which she came to know of the leak.

"Following this, she submitted a complaint on the basis of which an FIR for criminal intimidation and extortion and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered against all three suspects at the Women's Police Station (Central) on June 6," Yadav said.

A crime branch team travelled to Muzaffarpur and apprehended all three suspects on Saturday before bringing them to Faridabad on Sunday for interrogation, after which they were formally arrested. The suspect's phone, containing the photos and videos, was also recovered. Further investigation is ongoing.