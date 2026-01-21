Three booked for duping Delhi man of ₹2 crore in Gurugram property deal

Three individuals were booked for allegedly duping a Delhi resident of ₹2 crore by luring him to invest in a commercial project on MG Road in Sector 14 and later excluding him from the property registry, police said on Tuesday. The alleged fraud dates back to 2018, when the victim invested through bank transfers after meetings in Gurugram and south Delhi. (File photo)

Police did not disclose the names of the accused citing pending probe.

The accused include two landowners, residents of South City I and Sushant Lok III, and a property dealer from Sushant Lok I in Gurugram. Investigators said the 65-year-old victim, a resident of Safdarjung Enclave in Delhi, was approached in 2017 through the property dealer and offered an opportunity to invest in a stalled seven-storey commercial building project on 1542 square yards plot at a prime location.

Police said the victim, who owns an investment firm with an office in Connaught Place, was promised good returns and an associate director’s position. After multiple meetings, including one at Vasant Kunj, he agreed to invest and signed an agreement with the two landowners and the construction firm on January 3, 2018.

A senior police official said that after the victim invested ₹2 crore through bank transactions to the construction firm, the project was completed. “However, when the time came to give him a 25% ownership share, the landowners registered two-thirds of the property in their own names and one-third in the name of the construction firm, excluding the victim,” the officer said.

The victim told police he pursued the matter after the Covid-19 pandemic but failed to recover either his money or share, following which he filed a complaint in December last year. The FIR was registered on Monday under sections 120B and 420 of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 14 police station.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the economic offences wing has been assigned the investigation. “All the relevant documents will be collected from the victim for investigation, after which necessary action will be taken in the case on the basis of the evidence against them,” he added.