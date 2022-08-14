Three held for duping people on pretext of doing e-commerce business
Gurugram: Faridabad police arrested three men from Chennai and Rajasthan for allegedly duping people online. They lured victims by offering commission by buying and selling goods online on a fake trading app.
Police said the suspects assured high returns on conducting online business from home through a prominent e-commerce portal Shopee Mall. The suspects have been identified as Akshay, Darshan Bhai, and Sagar of Rajasthan. Police said Akshay and Darshan Bhai were living in Chennai and Sagar in Vijaynagar in Ajmer. Cops have recovered ₹1.20 lakh cash, one mobile phone, and one ATM card from their possession.
According to Nitish Kumar Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police (NIT), cops have found transactions worth ₹47 crore in their bank accounts. “The suspects sent a link to their victims’ mobile phones asking to invest in a Chinese app and get high returns sitting at home,” he said.
Agarwal said that the suspects duped a Faridabad resident, Om Thakur, of ₹1.24 lakh on July 27 following which a case was registered at the Central Cyber police station. “Thakur transferred the amount via four transactions. The suspects initially provided him with 50% cashback but later asked him to invest more to avail the offer. The victim said had received a message on his mobile to earn ₹20,000 per day from home. He was keen and registered himself and chatted with at least three people who offered him the business,” he said.
Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad police, said that the suspects were identified and arrested based on technical investigation. “The suspects sent links to victims on WhatsApp and Telegram and then talked them into doing online business. Sagar provided the other two suspects with forged bank accounts,” he said.
“Cyber police have recovered a mobile from Akshay which showed that ₹5 lakh was kept fraudulently in his fake bank account which was frozen. After the completion of police remand, the suspects were produced in the court and sent to jail. Investigation is underway and others involved in the case will also be arrested soon,” Singh added.
-
AAP slams Delhi civic body over staff regularisation delays
The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for regularising only a handful of sanitation workers of the total more than 27000 municipal sanitation workers. AAP MLA and party MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said It is shameful that the BJP has put up hoardings all over Delhi to advertise regularisation of just 187 employees. Pathak added that the BJP's 15-year rule in the MCDs has been marred by misgovernance.
-
Skies remain overcast on Sunday, forecast of moderate rain for Monday
The city on Sunday witnessed overcast skies, with few parts receiving slight drizzle. The weather department predicted light to moderate rainfall in south Haryana and Punjab, including Gurugram, on Sunday and Monday. Parts of Delhi received rain on Sunday afternoon, which brought some relief to the national capital and adjoining areas from sultry weather. The India Meteorological Department warned that Gurugram could witness thunder and lightning as monsoon activity revived for two days.
-
Major revamp to restore five heritage water bodies in Delhi
Recommendations to revive five heritage water bodies in the national Capital have been submitted under the Amrit Sarovar Jal Dharohar scheme of the Union ministry for urban development and housing affairs (MoHUA), officials aware of the matter said. The All India Council for Technical Education is also associated with the scheme. Professor of environmental planning at SPA, Prof Meenakshi Dhote added all five water bodies are part of the Barapullah basin.
-
Amrapali homebuyers oppose changes to layout of housing projects
Homebuyers of Amrapali housing projects in Noida and Greater Noida on Sunday said that there should be no revision to the original layout of each project as they have paid preferential location charges for their respective units. They organised a meeting at a park in Greater Noida's Sector Alpha 1 on Sunday regarding this. A group of buyers filed a plea in the Supreme Court in November 2017, seeking justice.
-
U.P.: Elaborate security at Vidhan Bhawan for I-Day
Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place at Vidhan Bhawan where chief minister Yogi Adityanath will hoist the national flag on the occasion of 75th Independence Day on Monday. In a press note shared by Lucknow police, the cops said 846 civil police personnel and four companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary had been deployed for law and order duty.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics