Three held for duping people on pretext of doing e-commerce business

Gurugram: Faridabad police arrested three men from Chennai and Rajasthan for allegedly duping people online. They lured victims by offering commission by buying and selling goods online on a fake trading app.

Police said the suspects assured high returns on conducting online business from home through a prominent e-commerce portal Shopee Mall. The suspects have been identified as Akshay, Darshan Bhai, and Sagar of Rajasthan. Police said Akshay and Darshan Bhai were living in Chennai and Sagar in Vijaynagar in Ajmer. Cops have recovered ₹1.20 lakh cash, one mobile phone, and one ATM card from their possession.

According to Nitish Kumar Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police (NIT), cops have found transactions worth ₹47 crore in their bank accounts. “The suspects sent a link to their victims’ mobile phones asking to invest in a Chinese app and get high returns sitting at home,” he said.

Agarwal said that the suspects duped a Faridabad resident, Om Thakur, of ₹1.24 lakh on July 27 following which a case was registered at the Central Cyber police station. “Thakur transferred the amount via four transactions. The suspects initially provided him with 50% cashback but later asked him to invest more to avail the offer. The victim said had received a message on his mobile to earn ₹20,000 per day from home. He was keen and registered himself and chatted with at least three people who offered him the business,” he said.

Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad police, said that the suspects were identified and arrested based on technical investigation. “The suspects sent links to victims on WhatsApp and Telegram and then talked them into doing online business. Sagar provided the other two suspects with forged bank accounts,” he said.

“Cyber ​​police have recovered a mobile from Akshay which showed that ₹5 lakh was kept fraudulently in his fake bank account which was frozen. After the completion of police remand, the suspects were produced in the court and sent to jail. Investigation is underway and others involved in the case will also be arrested soon,” Singh added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON