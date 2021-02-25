Three men rob 29K cash from a gold exchange office in DLF Phase-1

Three masked men allegedly robbed two employees in a gold exchange company’s office in DLF Phase-1 on Wednesday at gunpoint in broad daylight.

The office of the company, Minsara Gold Private Limited, located on the ground floor of Rapid Metro Station In DLF Phase-1 deals in exchange of old gold and pays money online. The office does not deal in cash, said the police.

Raju Thomas, manager of the company who handles the office, said that he and an office boy were present in the office when three masked men, including one wearing helmet, entered the premises around 3.15pm and took them at gunpoint and asked to hand over gold and cash. “There was no gold in the office and I told him that we did not deal in cash. They thrashed me and took us to the other room and snatched cash of ₹29,000 and our mobile phones,” he said.

The trio told them not to raise alarm and threatened them for life. Fearing for their lives, they remained silent and came out of the room after a few minutes.

Thomas said there was no CCTV camera installed in the office and they were not sure if they had used any motorbike or car to reach the spot. “They were aggressive and kept on asking us to put all the gold and money in their bag. All the while, they kept abusing us and threatened to kill us,” he said adding that they couldn’t even shout for help.

After the suspects have left the premises, the employees came out and looked for them. Later, they informed the police control room, following which a team of DLF Phase 1 police reached the spot and recorded their statement, said the police.

Autorickshaw drivers and neighbours said they didn’t come to know about the incident immediately. “We were busy. We did see three masked men leaving, but at that time, we thought someone might have come to sell gold. We came to know about the incident when the police reached the spot,” said Amit Yadav, one of the drivers.

Ajay Kumar, station house officer (SHO), DLF Phase 1, said “We have registered a case under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. We are scanning the CCTV footage to trace the suspects. We have recovered several footage from nearby area but we are yet to identify the motorbike registration number,” he said.

The shopkeepers said they were in panic after the incident and said that their safety is at risk in the city as criminals with weapons are freely targeting people.