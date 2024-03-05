Ticket examiner booked for pushing woman out of moving train in Faridabad

Gurugram: A railway travelling ticket examiner was booked for attempted murder after he allegedly pushed out a woman from an AC coach of a moving train as she had a general class ticket, the Faridabad railway police said on Monday. A complaint was registered against the unidentified TTE under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Faridabad GRP station after the incident. (Representational Image)

According to the police, the incident took place on the evening of February 29 when the 40-year-old woman Bhavna, boarded an AC coach of the Jhelum Express in a hurry as the train was about to leave the station. The woman works as a daily wage earner.

Raj Pal, station house officer of the Faridabad government railway police station, said the woman lived in Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Nagar in Sector-48 of Faridabad.

“She had purchased a general class ticket to travel to Jhansi. However, as the train was about to leave, she quickly boarded the AC compartment which was in front of her,” he said.

Pal said that the woman had alleged that a TTE first threw her baggage out of the moving train then pushed her out of the door.

“She fell and got trapped in the gap between the platform and the train causing severe fractures in her leg,” he said, adding other passengers had pulled the chain so that the train could stop.

“She was rushed to ESIC hospital in Faridabad where doctors performed surgery on her legs. She is currently stable,” he said.

Pal said that on the basis of her statement, an FIR was registered against the unidentified TTE under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Faridabad GRP station after the incident.

He said that investigation was going on and railway officials were contacted to provide details of the TTE who was on board the train that day. “We will soon take necessary action against him,” he said.