To expedite structural audit of Chintels Paradiso DTCP to seek fixed timeline
To expedite the structural audit at Chintels Paradiso, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) will hold a meeting with the experts from IIT Delhi and the representatives of the private testing agency, who have been hired for the purpose so that the exact timeline of the entire exercise can be finalised, said district town planner Amit Madholia, who inspected the residential complex on Saturday and interacted with residents.
“There is a need to expedite the structural audit as it will reveal the condition of four other towers apart from Tower D. We are going to hold a meeting with the structural audit team and the testing agency next week and seek clear timeline for completing the process. We also are looking to hire two evaluators to assess Tower D. The evaluation of the remaining four towers will be carried out once the structural audit report is finalised,” said Madholia.
The DTCP officials also met residents and home owners and assured them that the structural audit process will be expedited and timelines for the same will be fixed. There is strong resentment among the residents of Chintels Paradiso due to delay in the completion of the structural audit.
On February 10, six floors of Tower D in Chintels Paradiso in Sector 104 collapsed, killing two people. The city police had registered cases against the developer of the housing complex and a structural audit, which was announced by the state government to find out the reasons of collapse, is being conducted by a team of experts from IIT Delhi and private agencies. The state government also formed a committee at the district -level to probe the incident and also announced a CBI enquiry into the matter.
Notably, the three experts from IIT Delhi in its preliminary report submitted on March 12 observed that given the age of the condominium, there has been faster than expected deterioration in the structure.
It also found significant corrosion of steel reinforcement in collapsed debris in the building and observed rust marks during visual inspection of debris in tower D. The three members--Prof. Shashank Bishnoi, Prof. Vasant Matsagar, and Prof D R Sahoo- -are all from the department of civil engineering, IIT Delhi.
1,100 traffic cops to man 211 water-logged locations across city
The Gurugram traffic police will deploy 1,100 personnel at 211 points across the city during monsoon to regulate traffic and tow away vehicles, said officials on Saturday adding that it is the first monsoon where traffic police will extensively make use of CCTV surveillance to deploy personnel at waterlogged spots. Most of the CCTV cameras have been installed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority in the last one year.
Class 12 student dies by suicide due to low marks in Pune
PUNE A Class 12 student of a private school, fell to death from a window of her 14th floor flat in a high-rise gated housing society at Amanora township, Hadapsar, officials said on Saturday. The Hadapsar police have registered a case of accidental death. Officials said the footage was seen by police from CCTV cameras installed at building. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday.
Rain brings relief from scorching heat in Ludhiana
Rain on Saturday brought city residents relief from the scorching heat and humid weather conditions during the afternoon hours. Waterlogging, however, troubled the commuters in a few parts of the city including Chandigarh road and Haibowal. Humid conditions also made for weather in the evening. The maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 35 C, while the minimum temperature stood at 29 C, as per the India Meteorological Department (met centre), Chandigarh.
Two Shiv Sena leaders extend support to Shinde camp
Former MLA from ex-corporator Nana Bhangire, Purandar Vijay Shivtare , along withBhangire'ss supporters in Pune met Eknath Shinde at Lohegaon airport on Saturday and extended their support to the chief minister. They later felicitated Shinde at Hadapsar on his way to Pandharpur. Bhangire, a three-time corporator who represented ward number 46 in the Mohammadwadi-Hadapsar area, is the first former corporator from Pune to express support for the Shinde faction.
TN bizman, staff abducted from Delhi rescued by Haryana special task force
The special task force of the Haryana police, with the help of Delhi Police's special cell, on Friday night rescued a yarn manufacturer-cum-exporter from Tamil Nadu and his staff, who were lured into coming to Delhi for a multi-crore international yarn deal and then abducted and held captive for ₹50 lakh ransom, from Shyam Nagar in Delhi, said police officials on Saturday.
