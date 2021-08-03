Tourism corporation surrenders six liquor shops

The Haryana Tourism Corporation Limited surrendered six liquor shops in Gurugram it was allocated through bidding last year. Officials said that the department did not renew the licences, following which the liquor vends were reallocated through tenders last month.

The Gururgam excise department advertised in June for auction of liquor in 142 zones, following which tenders were floated and liquor vends were allotted, excise officials said, adding that there are two liquor vends in each zone.

Last year, the decision to bid for the allocation of liquor vends in the district was taken by the state government after the tourism department suffered huge losses due to the closure of tourism complexes and guest houses during the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19. During the lockdown period, the revenue receipt of the corporation was almost nil, an official said.

Rajesh Joon, additional divisional manager of Haryana Tourism Corporation, said that they had entered the liquor business following the Delhi model but could not make a profit. “This was a small exercise of government and a pilot project, but it did not take off well,” he said.

There are close to 400 liquor shops operating at present in the district. The Haryana government last month auctioned 284 store licences in Gurugram district through e-tenders and earned ₹788.87 crore from the auction, a slight decrease from last year, officials of the excise department said.

The bids were finalised in the presence of Gurugram deputy commissioner, additional deputy commissioner, four deputy excise and taxation commissioners (DETC), and officials of the sales tax and excise departments.

The excise areas are divided into east and west Gurugram, with 69 and 73 zones, respectively, with two liquor vends allowed in each zone. Earlier, there were six liquor vends in each zone. In urban zones, unlike before, no sub-vends are allowed as per the excise policy announced in 2019. The state was also divided into three groups for the process of e-tendering this year and Gurugram city falls in Group A, officials said.

In the east zone, the highest bid of ₹19.29 crore was for a vend at Mehrauli border, while the second-highest bid, of ₹19.05 crore, was for a store in Sector 31. The third highest bid was ₹18.61 crore, for a store on the Golf Course Road.

In the west zone, the highest bid was ₹20.88 crore, for a vend at Shankar Chowk, while the second-highest bid was ₹18.59 crore for a vend at Sector 17/18 dividing road and the third-highest was ₹11.11 crore, for a vend in DLF Phase-3 (Nathupur).

VK Beniwal, the deputy commissioner of excise and taxation, Gurugram (east), said they received bids for 38 of the 69 zones. “We were able to allot all 69 zones despite Covid restrictions and the department has not suffered major losses. There is a slight decrease compared to last year. The auction which used to take place in March was delayed to June. This time, there are many new players in the market,” he said.

Dr Anirudh Sharma, deputy excise and taxation commissioner (west), said that they have managed to allot all 73 zones and it was a smooth and successful process.