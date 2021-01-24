Tractor rally to feature tableaux showcasing cultures of states

The Republic Day tractor rally by protesting farmers camping at Jaisinghpur Khera on the Haryana-Rajasthan border will feature tableaux demonstrating the flavours of different states, said protest organisers.

Sanjay Madhav, state convener, All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, Rajasthan, said the march would be led by 26 trolleys depicting cultural symbols from different states. “In the front, we will have 26 trolleys. These trolleys will include tableaux from different states since people from states such as Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Kerala, among others, are protesting here” said Madhav. He said that while most farmers would proceed ahead for the march, some will stay behind at the protest site.

Farmers from Rajasthan, Haryana, and Maharashtra have been protesting at Jaisinghpur Khera, located near Shahjahanpur in Alwar district since December last year. Another group of farmers is camping at Dharuhera while farmers from Mewat are agitating at Sunehra-Junehra on the Haryana-Rajasthan border. These farmers have been protesting against the three new farm laws, which were passed by the Centre in September last year. They fear that the new laws will leave them at the mercy of big corporations and end the minimum support price (MSP) for important crops.

Harvinder Singh Gill, a farmer from Shri Ganganagar, said that cavalcades of tractors had reached the Dharuhera protest spot and additional tractors would continue to arrive till Monday night. He said that the Haryana police had told them that they would be able to proceed for the march from the spot. “We have spoken to the police deployed here and they have given us permission for proceeding ahead. We are expecting tractors from every village in our district to reach Dharuhera by tomorrow from where we will proceed towards Delhi on January 26. Tractors are continuously arriving every hour. They will be joining throughout the night today and until tomorrow. All farmers are looking forward to the tractor march and will contribute to this historic moment,” said Gill.

Nearly 4,000 police officials will be deployed at different points across the city ahead of the rally by protesting farmers on Tuesday, said Gurugram police officials. Earlier on Saturday Delhi Police gave permission to the protesting farmers to enter the national capital.“Strict security arrangements have been made as per the orders issued by Gurugram police commissioner KK Rao to maintain law and order in the city,” said Subhash Boken, public relation officer (PRO), Gurugram Police.

Maulana Arshad Meel, who is spearheading the Haryana-Rajasthan Mewati Kisan Andalon (movement) protest at Sunehra-Junehra near Punhana, said that farmers had reached out to the Punhana police for permission regarding the march. “We will be proceeding towards Delhi at 9am on January 26. We are in touch with the deputy superintendent of police of Punhana and have shared our plans,” said Meel. He said that while farmers would be starting from Sunehra in Rajasthan, other farmers will be joining from Haryana. “We are expecting a significant turnout on Tuesday. The rehearsal that we conducted on Saturday alone saw the presence of some 200-300 tractors,” said Meel.

Rampal Jat, Kisan Mahapanchayat president, said that farmers will be starting their march from Gurugram on tractors on Republic Day. “Farmers will be arriving at Gurugram first and will proceed towards Delhi from here. We have requested all farmers taking part in the march to wear a traditional Rajasthani turban,” said Rampal Jat. He said that the starting point for the march in Gurugram will be decided on Monday.