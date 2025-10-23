Trader arrested for celebratory firing on Diwali night in Faridabad

A 34-year-old trader was arrested in Faridabad on Wednesday for allegedly firing multiple rounds in the air from his licensed pistol during Diwali celebrations, police said.

The accused, Ashutosh Goyal, a resident of Bhatia Colony in Ballabgarh, owns a shop selling protein supplements and gym equipment in the same area, in front of which he performed the firing while recording a reel for social media, police said. Goyal, described as a fitness enthusiast, also runs a gym in Sector 16, Faridabad, they added.

According to investigators, the incident took place on Monday night, when Goyal fired several rounds into the air, prompting residents to flee indoors for safety. The act came to light after Goyal uploaded a reel of the firing on Instagram, which soon went viral across social media platforms.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said police took suo motu cognizance of the incident and registered an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at Ballabgarh City police station on Tuesday. “On Wednesday, we traced and arrested Goyal as he was trying to evade police dragnet. We also seized his weapon. Action will be taken to cancel his arms license for misuse of his weapon and indulging in celebratory firing, on which the Supreme Court has issued strict directions,” Yadav said.

He added that Goyal deleted the reel after it went viral, but police had already downloaded a copy. “The spot was a densely populated area where many residents were standing in balconies. Though no one was injured, the act posed a serious risk to the public,” Yadav said.