Truck mows down 44-year-old who tried to block its path in Gurugram

A man who flagged down a truck that hit his car on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway was killed after the heavy vehicle in question ran him down near Bilaspur in Gurugram as he attempted to block its path, police officers aware of the case said on Sunday. The deceased man, identified as Suresh Kumar Yadav, 44, a resident of Rewari. (HT Photo)

Police said the incident occurred at the Sidhrawali flyover on the Delhi to Jaipur carriageway at around 10pm on Friday, when the deceased, identified as Suresh Kumar Yadav, 44, a resident of Rewari, was returning home after attending a wedding. Investigators said Yadav’s friend Ved Prakash was in his own vehicle right behind the deceased’s Maruti Swift when a truck with a Rajasthan registration number hit Yadav’s car from behind.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“The trailer was speeding and it hit Yadav’s car from behind. The driver then tried to flee and rammed into Yadav’s car again. Yadav came out of his car in an attempt to stop the truck from fleeing but instead, its driver accelerated and ran over Yadav,” a senior police officer said, quoting Prakash’s police complaint.

“The trailer was later found abandoned a few kilometres ahead of the spot,” the officer said.

On Prakash’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) at the Bilaspur police station.

Subhash Boken, Gurugram police public relations officer, said they will arrest the truck driver soon. “Yadav’s car and the truck were immediately removed from the highway, and the truck has been seized,” he said.