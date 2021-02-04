IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Turnout at 44% on Day One of second phase of vaccinations in Gurugram
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Turnout at 44% on Day One of second phase of vaccinations in Gurugram

The second phase of Covid-19 vaccinations started on Thursday, but only 44% of the 1,100 registered front-line workers, which comprised police, municipal workers and revenue department staffers, showed up to take the jabs, according to the district health department data
READ FULL STORY
By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:34 PM IST

The second phase of Covid-19 vaccinations started on Thursday, but only 44% of the 1,100 registered front-line workers, which comprised police, municipal workers and revenue department staffers, showed up to take the jabs, according to the district health department data.

A reluctance among workers of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and revenue department led to a boycott of vaccination at a few session sites and caused an overall dip in the footfall on the first day of inoculation of front-line workers.

Of the 1,100 front-line workers, only 481, comprising police, MCG and revenue department workers, took the Covishield jab at 11 dedicated session sites. Over 400 of the total who took the jabs were police personnel, said officials. Almost 81% of the 500 targeted police personnel turned up for the vaccinations at the five session sites.

The other two departments — MCG and revenue – together reported a turnout of only 14%. Against a target of vaccinating 500 MCG workers, comprising sanitation and other staff, only 67 turned up across the five vaccination sites, while only five of the 100 revenue department workers took the shot at the session site set up at the Mini Secretariat.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij, who is also the state health minister, inaugurated the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive at police commissionerate in Gurugram. The commissioner of police, KK Rao, and deputy commissioner of Gurugram, Yash Garg, were present during the inauguration and received their shots in the presence of the minister.

Vij said that across the state, about 450,000 front-line workers have been identified for the second phase of vaccinations. In Gurugram, roughly 18,000 such workers are registered, who are planned to be covered across the 11 session sites, said officials.

Considering the high footfall among its employees, the police department has planned to add five more new sites to the existing ones.

On the other hand, among the MCG sites — the MCG office in Sector 34, community centres in Islampur, Sukhrali, sectors 27 and 10A — a few of them lacked proper management on Thursday. A vaccination site was yet to be set up at the MCG’s Sector 34 office till 11am, as per a visit by the HT team. Besides, the site lacked proper seating space for observation after vaccinations and had no facility for adverse events.

MCG officials present at the site said that messages were not delivered to the vaccine beneficiaries. “We are contacting some of our employees to come for vaccination,” said an official, who did not wish to be named.

The staff at the site said that none of the senior officials of the agency had turned up for the inoculations.

Confusion prevailed at the Islampur site due to the presence of two community centres in the area. The session site was opened after 11.30pm and over 40 sanitation workers who had reached the site boycotted the vaccination due to apprehensions.

According to the district health department data, two session sites set up for the MCG, at Islampur and Sukhrali, reported zero vaccinations. Ashish Singla, the medical officer of MCG, was unavailable for comment.

“The health department provides vaccinators, data entry operators and helps in arranging police personnel at the vaccination site fixed by the department concerned,” said Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer.

“Other arrangements — from setting up the vaccination site to motivating employees — had to be done by the department. It can be expected that the footfall of MCG employees will improve on Friday,” Singh said.

The health department also continued with the vaccination of healthcare workers. Of the 650 people targeted on Thursday, at least 506 workers took the vaccine shot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DTCP to inspect affordable housing constructions as complaints pile up

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:35 PM IST
The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has decided to conduct an inspection of affordable housing projects where the pace of construction is not meeting the timelines
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

HSVP tells estate office 1 to clear pending files

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:35 PM IST
The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Thursday directed that certain applications pending with the estate office 1 be processed at the earliest
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Pathways School blocks online access over fee issue

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:35 PM IST
As many as 80 to 100 students of classes 9 to 12 of Pathways School Gurgaon have been blocked from attending online classes by the school authorities since Monday over a shortfall in fee payment, the parents’ association said on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Vij launches drive at police commissioner’s office

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:34 PM IST
Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Thursday launched the second phase of the vaccination drive at the office of the commissioner of police, KK Rao
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Wayu devices reduced dust pollution by 35-50%, shows data; experts sceptical of impact

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:34 PM IST
A preliminary analysis of particulate matter concentrations near 53 outdoor air purifiers, which were installed at six locations in the city by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) last year, shows that the devices are able to reduce dust pollution by 35 to 50% in the immediate vicinity of the device
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Turnout at 44% on Day One of second phase of vaccinations in Gurugram

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:34 PM IST
The second phase of Covid-19 vaccinations started on Thursday, but only 44% of the 1,100 registered front-line workers, which comprised police, municipal workers and revenue department staffers, showed up to take the jabs, according to the district health department data
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Zero vaccinations at two MCG session sites

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:34 PM IST
A group of men and women wearing khakhi uniforms had gathered outside the community centre in Sector 38 on Thursday morning to head to the Covid-19 vaccination site at Islampur community centre on Sohna Road
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

‘Reluctance can only be tackled through positive messaging’

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:34 PM IST
The deputy commissioner of Gurugram, Yash Garg, who took the Covid-19 vaccine shot on Thursday said that hesitancy for vaccination can only be addressed through positive messaging
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Illegal constructions in four colonies razed

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:17 PM IST
Continuing its drive against illegal colonies in the city, the enforcement team of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Wednesday carried out an extensive demolition drive in four illegal colonies in and around Bhondsi
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Vaccination of Gurugram’s front-line workers to start

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:17 PM IST
The district health department will start the second phase of Covid-19 vaccinations with the inoculation of front-line workers — Gurugram police personnel, employees of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), and revenue department staff — on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmers to block highways, take over tolls

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:17 PM IST
Farmers protesting at Shahjahanpur near Jaisinghpur Khera at the Haryana-Rajasthan border said that they would hold a “chakka jam” (blockades) across both the states on February 6, on the call given by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

NHAI imposes 3-cr penalty on Sohna road contractor for mishap last year

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:17 PM IST
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) imposed a 3-crore penalty on the contractor responsible for building the Sohna road elevated project, a section of which crashed near Vipul Green condominium on August 22 last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG develops app to track toilet facilities in city

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:17 PM IST
After receiving a large number of complaints from residents regarding the state of toilets in the city, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has developed an app for its staff to monitor the facilities
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

One killed, three critical in accident near Bilaspur crossing on NH-48

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:16 PM IST
A 36-year-old woman was killed while three others, including two children, were critically injured after a speeding canter hit the car they were travelling in near the Bilaspur crossing on Tuesday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram records warmest day of the year

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:16 PM IST
The city experienced its warmest day of the year on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature rising to 13 degrees Celsius, up from 9
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP