Two arrested for assaulting, looting BSF sub-inspector after offering lift
Two people were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting and looting a sub-inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF) after giving him a lift in Gurugram on Sunday night, said police.
Deputy commissioner of police (east) Virender Vij said sub-inspector Arvind Bagaria is posted at the BSF headquarters at RK Puram in Delhi. “He was returning from his residence at Sikar in Rajasthan via Gurugram to join duty when the incident took place,” said the DCO.
Vij said the sub-inspector was waiting for a mode of conveyance at the Iffco Chowk around 8.45pm on Sunday when the two suspects approached him in a car and offered to drop him till Delhi.
Police said as soon as the car reached near Guru Dronacharya Metro station, one of the suspects moved to the back seat, assaulted the sub-inspector and looted his luggage, smart watch and other belongings.
Police said that the sub-inspector jumped out of the moving car as soon as it slowed down.
Based on the sub-inspector’s complaint, police registered an FIR against the unidentified suspects at DLF Phase-II police station on Monday. A team under assistant commissioner of police Sanjeev Balhara began investigation and traced the suspects within 24 hours of the crime.
The suspects were identified as Mohammad Yusuf (35), a resident of Chhatarpur in Delhi, and Vishwajeet Phogat, (34) a resident of Ballabhgarh in Faridabad.
Balhara said Yusuf teaches in a madrasa and Phogat was unemployed. Both were taken on two-day police remand for interrogation to know they were involved in how many such cases.
