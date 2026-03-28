Faridabad, After two groups clashed over music played in a club at Omaxe World Street, Greater Faridabad, police arrested two people, including the son of the owner of the establishment, officials said on Saturday. Two arrested for brawl over music at Faridabad club

A woman was allegedly dragged by her hair and beaten up, while her father received serious injuries in the scuffle, they said.

An FIR was registered at the BPTP police station and police made the arrests on Saturday, they added. A video of the brawl went viral on social media.

According to the complaint lodged by the woman's father, she was celebrating her birthday at the club late Thursday night and at one point asked the DJ to change the music. One, Simmi Arora, got into an argument with her and slapped her.

Arora then allegedly called her friends and relatives around 10-12 people who attacked the woman, Mehak, her friends, and her father, Raman Grover. They are also alleged to have snatched Mehak's diamond ring, Grover said in his complaint.

On Saturday, police arrested Rishit Chitkara , the son of the club's owner and Dhruv , both Faridabad residents, for allegedly hitting the woman and her friends.

Police said the duo said they were also partying in the club at the time of the incident. "They and some of their associates assaulted the victims. The police team is looking for other suspects," a police spokesperson said.

Grover, who came after her daughter called her to help, was seriously injured and had to be taken to a hospital, police said.

In his complaint, Grover, a builder from Sector 21A, said he had booked the club Vayu owned by Neeraj Chitkarahe, who's known to him, to celebrate the birthday of his daughter Mehak on Thursday.

Mehak is an undergraduate student in Canada who's currently home on a holiday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.