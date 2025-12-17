Search
Wed, Dec 17, 2025
Two cars torched in Bilaspur village; FIR filed against unknown accused

ByDebashish Karmakar
Published on: Dec 17, 2025 08:44 am IST

The arson took place around 2.10am in Sidhrawali. CCTV footage captured the suspect, and police invoked BNS Section 326(f) after a complaint by the owner.

Unidentified people have been booked for allegedly setting two parked vehicles on fire in Sidhrawali of Bilaspur early on Tuesday, police said. The owner of one of the cars suspects their neighbours as they have had disputes in the past.

Police said an inflammable substance was poured on the vehicles while residents slept. The complainant cited a six-month dispute and earlier damage to his car. (HT Photo)
Police said an inflammable substance was poured on the vehicles while residents slept. The complainant cited a six-month dispute and earlier damage to his car.

The incident took place at around 2.10am when everyone in the area was asleep. The suspects allegedly poured an inflammable substance on the Mahindra Thar belonging to Raman Yadav, 33, and the fire also engulfed a Maruti Suzuki WagonR parked alongside, belonging to Yadav’s brother Pardeep Kumar, 35.

Investigators said the incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed at the entrance of Yadav’s house.

Locals got to know about the fire after several minutes after which police were informed. However, the vehicles had been reduced to ashes by then.

Yadav alleged that he has been in a dispute with a neighbourhood family over the last six months. He is into the pharmacy business.

“They had damaged my car even on October 4 but the police didn’t take any action that time. I strongly suspect that they are involved in burning our cars for approaching police against them,” he said.

The incident was reported after locals noticed flames minutes later. Police said the motive will be clear after questioning the suspect caught on camera. (HT Photo)
The incident was reported after locals noticed flames minutes later. Police said the motive will be clear after questioning the suspect caught on camera.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said investigation was underway to trace the accused. “Police have the CCTV footage of the suspect. He will be arrested soon after which the exact motive will become clear,” he added.

On Yadav’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects under Section 326(f) (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bilaspur police station on Tuesday.

