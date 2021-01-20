Two cops suspended for poor performance; five more served notices
The Gurugram Police on Tuesday took action against two station house officers (SHOs) and a head constable, and served show-cause notices to more than five personnel for alleged negligence towards work.
KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that the action was taken during a quarterly review meeting with top police officials. “Neeraj Kumar, SHO of Bilaspur police station, was suspended for harbouring a casual approach towards work and negligence. He was often found missing from duty. Ajay Malik, SHO, DLF Phase-1, was transferred to police lines for poor performance and being unable to handle challenging situations,” he said.
Rao has also marked departmental inquiry against them. He also suspended Manoj Kumar, head constable of Cyber Crime police station, for being allegedly extorting money from a job fraud suspect.Show-cause notices were also served to five more personnel from different police stations.
Manoj Kumar had allegedly extorted money, mobile phones, laptops and a gold chain from a suspect in October last year, who later complained to police. Following this, action was taken against him, said the police.
“People look up to the police for their safety and security and trust them to take action as per the complaint. Some personnel do not perform their duties well, delay in taking action against the suspect and frame the innocent,” he said.
Last year too, a crime-unit in-charge was suspended for negligence. In August last year, Badshahpur police station SHO was suspended as he failed to manage the situation, following the brutal assault of a 25-year-old truck driver by a group of men.
In Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioner asked the crime unit heads to keep a close watch on criminals out on parole and bails and take preventive action if required.
All the police stations and cyber crime police station officials were directed to undergo a cyber safety expert training so that they can investigate and control such crimes. He directed officers to check social media platforms to get more updates related to the city and be active on the WhatsApp groups created by the residents.
Rao asked all the SHOs to prepare an action plan to reduce vehicle thefts, chain-snatching, smuggling of drugs and illicit liquor trade and focus on solving cases of crime against women and children.
