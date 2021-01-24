Two dead, two injured in separate accidents in city

Two people died while two others were injured in three separate road accidents on Saturday . Speeding trucks allegedly rammed into different cars in Sector 10 and on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, said the police. In the third incident, a cab rammed into a stationary truck near Iffco Chowk, injuring both the passenger and the cab driver.

The truck drivers fled the spots leaving the vehicles behind. Cases have been registered and investigation is being conducted, said the police.

In the first case, Naresh Singh, a resident of Jhajjar, had gone to Gurugram on Saturday for personal work. “My nephew Ankur Kumar, who works in the food supplies department, was returning home to village Hasanpur in Jhajjar after work. He was driving a Dzire car and I was following his car. When we were crossing village Chandu, a speeding truck rammed into his car,” Singh said.

The driver was driving rashly and had an head-on collision. The driver fled the spot leaving the truck behind. Ankur was severely injured. Naresh Singh pulled him out of the car. “He was bleeding profusely. I informed the police and hospital ambulance. We took him to Sector 10 Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” he said.

In the other accident, Rajbir Kumar, a resident of Tijara of Alwar in Rajasthan, was killed. The deceased, a truck driver, was on his way from Alwar to Bahadurgah to deliver footwear. “He was the second driver in the truck. We had dinner near Farukhnagar and then he took control of the wheels. When we crossed Farukhnagar toll tax a truck was driving slow ahead us. He suddenly applied brakes and our truck rammed into it from behind,” said the Arjun Kumar, brother of the victim.

Kumar said the driver neither used indicator nor gave any signal before stopping. We called an ambulance and rushed my brother to a government hospital. “Doctors declared my brother dead as he had suffered multiple fractures and a head injury,” he said.

The police said, in both incidents cases, were registered against the truck drivers who are yet to be identified under sections 304 A (Death by negligence) and 279 (Rash Driving) At Farukhnagar and Rajendra Pak police stations.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said they have registered both cases and are conducting investigation. “We have identified the truck owners and drivers. They will be arrested soon,”he said.

In the third incident, a 55-year-old associate director of a private company was injured after the cab he was travelling in from Sector 70 to the airport collided with a stationary truck near Iffco Chowk on Saturday morning around 6.30am.

Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Tauhid Munif, in his complaint to police on Saturday, alleged that when the cab reached near Sector 18 road, it rammed into a stationed truck which was parked on the middle of the road. “The truck driver had neither placed safety reflector cones nor had used any indicator. My driver and I suffered injuries. Passersby took me to a private hospital and the driver to Civil hospital. The cab was also damaged,” he said.

A case under sections 283 (danger or obstruction in public way), 427 (Mischief causing damage) and 337 (causing hurt) of the IPC was registered on Saturday at Sector 17/18 police station against the truck driver, said the police.