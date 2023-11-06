Two die while cleaning septic tank in Gurugram

Two daily wagers suffocated to death when they entered a tank at a sewage treatment plant to clean it in a township in Gurugram’s Sector 92 on Monday, police officers aware of the matter said, adding that the workers were given no safety and breathing apparatus to do the work. Investigators said the two suffered from nausea and soon passed out, and fell into the sludge inside the STP tank. (Representational image)

According to the police, the incident occurred between 1.30pm and 2pm. They said that the township had outsourced the cleaning work to a private agency because its residents’ welfare association was yet to be formed. The agency hired the two daily wagers for the job, said investigators.

Sub-inspector Jaswant Kumar, in charge of the Sector 93 police post, said that the deceased men have been identified as Paramjeet, 26, of Jhajjar, who goes by a single name, and Raj Kumar, 46, of Ballia in Uttar Pradesh.

“They were given no safety apparatus because of which they suffocated to death from toxic gases inside the tank. Their family members approached us to register a first information report (FIR) in connection with their deaths,” he said.

He added that the contractor and the firm which hired the deceased men for the work would likely be booked for causing death by negligence.

Investigators said the two suffered from nausea and soon passed out, and fell into the sludge inside the STP tank.

They said that when other people on the scene realised that the two were unresponsive, their contractor and the private firm authorities were alerted along with the police.

“By the time rescue workers pulled the two out, they had already died as much time had lapsed. Their bodies were tied to ropes to bring them out,” said SI Kumar.

The bodies were sent to the mortuary, where an autopsy will be carried out on Tuesday, after which they will be handed over to their families, said police officers.

