Two flee with jewellery worth ₹35 lakh from Sector-55 house
Two unidentified men allegedly decamped with jewellery worth ₹35 lakh from a house at Sector-55 in Gurugram on Monday, when a resident of the house went out for an hour to bring the kids from school, said police on Monday.
According to police, the incident occurred between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Monday, when Anuradha Chaudhary (36) locked her three-storey house and went to Huda City Centre to receiver her two sons, aged 11 and 13 years, from a private school.
Police scanned the footage of a CCTV camera installed in the vicinity and found the two suspects strolling on an empty road and then jumping the boundary wall to enter the premises.
Police said the woman’s husband, Ajit Chaudhary (40), is a Delhi government official, who was at work at the time of the incident. The thieves broke open the locks of two doors in the front to gain entry to the house, said police.
Chaudhary said the thieves were inside when she returned home with her children. “I saw the gates and servant room door open and realized that someone was inside. When I screamed standing on the road, the suspects fled from the back side of our house after jumping the boundary wall,” said Chaudhary adding that neighbours gathered at the spot hearing her scream.
Chaudhary said four rings, 11 earrings, five heavy bracelets, a nose pin, two mangtikas, four coins--all of gold--and 13 coins of silver, collectively amounting to ₹35 lakh, were stolen.
The woman said the thieves ransacked the entire house, probably in search of keys of the almirah on the first floor.
“I carry the keys with myself while leaving the house. The suspects broke open the almirah to take out all the jewellery kept inside a small box. I received the valuables during my marriage,” said Chaudhary.
Baed on her complaint, police registered an FIR against the two suspects under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 454 (lurking house-trespass or house breaking) of the IPC at Sector-56 police station on Monday night.
Public relation officer of Gurugram police Subhash Boken said police are trying to ascertain the identity of the two suspects, whose faces are clearly visible in the CCTV camera footage. “Investigation is underway. Necessary action will be taken soon,” he added.
NCW chief seeks report on Dausa gang-rape, to meet victim’s family soon
The National Commission for Women has sought a report from the Rajasthan Director General of Police on the gang-rape and murder of a 32-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Dausa district. Police have arrested two persons in connection with the case and are looking for three more, said Dausa superintendent of Police Rajkumar Gupta. Police said they went to her parents' house in Dausa on Sunday morning.
Health dept puts Lucknow at 13th spot due to improved health services
The latest rankings of UP health department for the month of March places the state capital in the 13th place against the 51st position it had in February. The advancement from 51st position to 13th in a month shows that health infrastructure has improved considerably in Lucknow. According to health officials, there are nine Rural Community Health Centres in Lucknow. There are about 30 primary health centres. There are eight urban community health centres.
SpiceJet to start Bhavnagar-Pune flight from May 5
PUNE With the Pune airport adding new destinations as part of its summer schedule, Bhavnagar is the latest to be added to the list. Flights to Bhavnagar are slated to start from May 5. Pune will also get additional flights to Ahmedabad. Currently, Pune is connected with 30 destinations with the latest addition being Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram. The passenger footfall is increasing at Pune airport and it is expected to cross pre-pandemic levels soon.
As Delhi swelters, local factors explain why some parts are hotter than others
The extreme heat seen in the Capital has been unusual in more ways than one, with Safdarjung, the base weather station for Delhi, already touching a maximum of 42.6 degrees Celsius this year on April 11 and 19. Safdarjung is rarely Delhi's hottest location. This difference in local temperatures can be pinned to a phenomenon called the urban heat island effect, Met officials said, although there are other factors at play as well.
Cyber help desks to be set up at each UP police station
The home department is set to establish a cyber help desk in every police station to deal with cybercrime. Besides, the department is also going to set up a digital forensics lab in the state capital and also one in each zone. The change is a part of a major action plan, which the home department has chalked out to keep a check on cybercrime.
