Two held for killing friend in Gurugram’s Sector 10

Two men were arrested from Sector 10 for allegedly murdering their friend by assaulting him with bricks and stabbing him with scissors, in an act of revenge after a petty dispute, police said on Sunday. The two accused at Sector 10 police station. (HT Photo)

The suspects, Dhruv Kumar, 20, from Farrukhnagar’s Ismailpur, and Lucky Kumar, 21, from Siwan district in Bihar, were arrested on December 15 and 16, respectively, police said. Meanwhile, the deceased, Yash Babu, 20, originally from Urdu Nagar in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad, had been residing with his parents in Heera Nagar, Sector 11.

According to police, Yash had left home on the evening of December 10, telling his parents he was meeting friends but did not return. His body was discovered on the morning of December 11 in a secluded, overgrown plot in the Kadipur industrial area, Sector 37C. An FIR for murder was registered against unidentified suspects at the Sector 10 police station on the same day, based on a complaint by Yash’s father, officers aware of the case said.

Public relations officer of Gurugram Police, Sandeep Kumar, said that Yash had a dispute with Lucky earlier in the evening during a party, where Lucky was allegedly assaulted by Yash and two friends. “The dispute broke out during the party, and Dhruv protected Lucky,” said Kumar.

Following the altercation, Lucky sought revenge. “After Yash’s two friends left late at night, Lucky and Dhruv made him drink more liquor and murdered him around 4am on December 11. They stabbed him with scissors and smashed his head with bricks before fleeing,” Kumar added.

Police arrested Dhruv on December 15 and Lucky the next day. They were remanded to police custody—Dhruv for five days and Lucky for two days—for detailed interrogation and recovery of the murder weapon.