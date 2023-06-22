Police on Wednesday arrested two suspects for allegedly assaulting a 22-year-old security guard of a housing society in Sector 50. Police said the suspects were caught stealing brass coupling from a fire hose pipe. The suspects had entered the society for delivering fish food and servicing of an aquarium in an apartment, they added. Two held for theft, assault on security guard of Gurugram condo

Police said they received a call from the housing society informing them that the two suspects entered the housing complex to deliver some products. Later, they went to another tower and broke open the common area shaft door on the sixth floor. They took out the fire hose pipe and one of them went inside the electrical room.

“Before they could cut the pipe and take away the coupling, they ran out of luck and were caught by security guard Pushpender Tiwari who was on a round. One of the suspects took out a knife and held him while another fled from the spot. The guard was scared and could not move, fearing for his life. After a few minutes, when the suspect found that his aide had run away, he pushed the guard and fled,” said Nilesh Tandon, president of Fresco Apartments residents’ welfare association (RWA).

Tandon said the guard suffered injuries as he tried to recover the coupling and fought with the suspects.

“I had seen the suspects in the premises earlier also, they used to frequently visit the apartments for delivering fish food. They were identified through CCTV footage,” guard Tiwari said.

Sandeep Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 50 police station, said a team was sent to the condominium to gather the CCTV footage. “We got the contact numbers of the suspects from the fish food delivery shop and arrested them from different locations,” he said.

The suspects were identified as Gopal Ray (21), and Sunny Bairagi (22), — both hailing from West Bengal. They were produced before a court on Thursday and were sent to 14-day judicial custody, said police.

A case under Sections 380 (theft), 323 (assault), 34 (common intention) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonments) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the duo on Wednesday at Sector 50 police station, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON