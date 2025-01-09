Menu Explore
Two held in murder of 18-yr-old engineering student in Faridabad

ByDebashish Karmakar
Jan 09, 2025 04:08 PM IST

On Tuesday night, police arrested Pankaj Singh, 36, of Motihari in Bihar and Jilajit Singh, 20, of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The Faridabad police crime branch has arrested two people from Sector 53 for their alleged involvement in the murder of an 18-year-old, officers said on Wednesday.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said Jilajit has confessed of stabbing of the victim with a sharp weapon (File Photo)
Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said Jilajit has confessed of stabbing of the victim with a sharp weapon (File Photo)

The victim, Ayush (goes by one name) — a student at a private engineering college — was stabbed to death on January 6 in Sarurpur when he intervened in a fight in which his neighbours Umesh Kumar and Varun Kumar were involved.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said Jilajit has confessed of stabbing Ayush with a sharp weapon. “We are trying to recover the murder weapon. He had thrown it somewhere while fleeing,” Yadav said.

“We have taken the two accused on five-day police remand for thorough interrogation after production before a court on Wednesday… There are at least seven more suspects who were at the spot and were involved in the overall incident who are presently on the run. We are quizzing the duo to ascertain their identities to arrest them,” he said.

