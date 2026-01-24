Two including interstate arms smuggling leader sentenced to 10 years imprisonment

A court in Palwal sentenced two men to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment after finding them guilty of manufacturing and running a large-scale interstate arms smuggling racket, police said on Friday. Police said they were from Barwani in Madhya Pradesh.

The court of additional sessions judge Tayyab Hussain also imposed an overall fine of ₹10,000 on the convicts Kot Singh, 38, and Jam Singh, 41, after pronouncing their sentence under section 25(8) of the Arms Act on Thursday.

Police said they were from Barwani in Madhya Pradesh where they were running a massive illegal arms manufacturing factory which was busted by a Palwal police crime branch team in July 2022.

Sanjay Kadian, public relations officer of Palwal police station said the duo was arrested from Dabchik mod at Hodal in Palwal by a crime branch team headed by inspector Jangsher Singh on July 10, 2022 with a cache of 35 country-made semi-automatic pistols, six breach-load pistols and 11 magazines from their possession.

“They involved in supplying weapons to criminals in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states for the last several years from their factory by travelling in public transport. The entire nexus was dismantled by the then Palwal SP Rajesh Duggal,” said Kadian.

Kadian said that after the duo’s arrest, the crime branch team got to know about the illegal factory in Madhya Pradesh which was raided leading to recovery of all the manufacturing equipment.