Tue, Dec 23, 2025
Two killed in hit-and-run accidents amid fog in Gurugram

ByDebashish Karmakar
Published on: Dec 23, 2025 07:25 am IST

Police said both victims were struck by speeding heavy vehicles late Sunday night, with drivers fleeing the scene.

A nursing staff and a delivery executive were killed late Sunday night in two separate hit-and-run accidents on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway and Sohna road, respectively, police said Monday.

The victims, a nursing staffer and a delivery executive, were declared dead on arrival at hospitals, police said. (Parveen Kumar/HT)
The victims, a nursing staffer and a delivery executive, were declared dead on arrival at hospitals, police said. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The two accidents, police said, stemmed from poor visibility due to fog build-up and reckless driving. No arrest has been made so far.

According to police, the deceased were identified as 28-year-old Rahul Chandra, a nursing staff at a private hospital in Sector-44, and 26-year-old Mangal Sen, a delivery executive in the city. Chandra hailed from Dholpur in Rajasthan, and had been living in Gurugram for the last five years. Sen, a native of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, had shifted to the city a year-and-a-half ago.

Investigators said Chandra was returning from Rajasthan in a bus and got off near Rajiv Chowk on the expressway. He was waiting there to catch a public transport to reach his rented accommodation when a speeding truck mowed him down around 10.40pm.

Chandra was rushed to a Sector 10 hospital by passersby, and was declared dead on arrival. Hospital authorities alerted the cops about the accident.

Meanwhile, Sen was delivering parcels on a two-wheeler when a speeding dumper truck hit him from behind near the Maidawas Road and Sohna Road intersection near Sector 68 at 9.35pm.

“Passersby alerted the police control room, and Sen was taken to a civil hospital. He too was declared dead on arrival,” said Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police.

The officer added that both the drivers fled in their respective vehicles and are currently being traced. “Poor visibility due to fog and reckless driving led to the accidents,” Turan added.

On the complaint of Sen’s family, an FIR against the unidentified dumper driver was registered under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Badshahpur police station.

Chandra’s family was yet to submit a complaint.

An autopsy of Sen’s body was carried out on Monday, while Chandra’s will be conducted on Tuesday.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
News / Cities / Gurugram / Two killed in hit-and-run accidents amid fog in Gurugram
AI Summary AI Summary

Two hit-and-run accidents on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway and Sohna road resulted in the deaths of a nursing staff, Rahul Chandra, and delivery executive, Mangal Sen, due to poor visibility and reckless driving. No arrests have been made. Both victims were rushed to hospitals but were declared dead on arrival. Investigations are ongoing.