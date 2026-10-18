Two Maharashtra businessmen lured to Hodal with fake deal, robbed of gold, money at gunpoint
The suspects snatched the duo’s phones, gold rings and ATM cards. They forced Argaje to transfer ₹1.29 lakh into a bank account. Santosh was coerced to transfer ₹75,000 via UPI
Two men from Maharashtra were allegedly abducted and robbed of gold jewellery, mobile phones and more than ₹2 lakh through forced bank transfers after being lured to Hodal with an offer to supply equipment for a solar power business, police said on Saturday. Two suspects have been arrested, and police are on lookout for four more.
The victims were identified as Vivekanand Eknath Argaje, 43, a businessman, and his friend Santosh Mahadev, 42, both residents of Beed district in Maharashtra.
Police said Argaje, who is in the solar power plant business, had been in contact with people from Palwal after connecting with them through social media. The suspects allegedly impersonated employees of a manufacturing firm in Hodal and offered to supply equipment at discounted rates. They subsequently invited Argaje to visit the factory to finalise the deal.
Argaje and Mahadev flew to Delhi on Wednesday and reached Hodal by cab around 1.20pm. Two suspects met them at Babri Mor and asked them to accompany them in their car.
A senior police officer said the suspects drove the men towards a forested area in Hodal. “Two more suspects waiting on the roadside joined them. They finally stopped near a secluded area with forest on one side and sugarcane fields on the other, where two more suspects reached on a motorcycle,” he said.
The officer said the suspects then held both men at gunpoint.
“The suspects snatched the duo’s phones, gold rings and ATM cards. They forced Argaje to transfer ₹1.29 lakh into a bank account. Santosh was coerced to transfer ₹75,000 via UPI,” he said.
Investigators said the suspects then took the men into the forest, blindfolded them and left them there before fleeing. The two subsequently removed their blindfolds and sought help from villagers, who helped them alert their families and the police control room.
Suresh Bhadana, deputy superintendent of police, Hodal, said a crime branch team arrested two suspects on Friday.
“They are being interrogated to ascertain the identities of the other suspects involved in the abduction,” he said.
Based on Argaje’s complaint, an FIR was registered at Hodal police station on Thursday under Sections 310(2) (dacoity), 311 (dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 318(4) (cheating), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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